AGMH Announces Strategic Cooperation with MusicDog.ai to Accelerate High-Performance AI Computing Ecosystem Development

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH, “AGMH” or the “Company”), an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that the signing of a strategic Letter of Intent (LOI) with MusicDog.ai, an emerging AI-driven music creation platform. Under the proposed collaboration, the parties intend to integrate AGMH’s expertise in high-performance chip design and data center infrastructure with MusicDog.ai’s generative audio algorithms to jointly explore computing optimization and commercial deployment, building a vertically integrated ecosystem.

This cooperation intention represents a significant development for AGMH, moving from a traditional hardware manufacturer to a full-stack AI computing service provider, demonstrating the Company’s strategic execution capabilities in building scalable and real-world AI application scenarios.

Key Areas of Collaboration

According to the Letter of Intent, the parties intend to pursue in-depth cooperation in the following key areas:

1. High-Performance Computing Infrastructure and Hosting:

AGMH intends to make its newly launched ValleyVerse series of high-performance servers and all-flash storage systems available to MusicDog.ai on a priority basis. To address the intensive requirements of generative AI workloads, including high-concurrency inference and large-scale audio data processing, AGMH plans to deliver customized computing and hosting solutions designed to reduce model training costs and significantly improve generation speed and system efficiency.

2. Joint Development of Domain-Specific ASIC Solutions:

Leveraging MusicDog.ai’s unique requirements in audio processing algorithms, the parties will explore the co-development of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) purpose-built for audio codes and generative AI acceleration. This initiative aims to break through the energy efficiency bottleneck of general-purpose GPUs in specific audio tasks and provide the industry with hardware solutions featuring a higher performance-to-energy-efficiency ratio.

3. Building a Web3 + AI copyright ecosystem:

Drawing on AGMH’s extensive expertise in blockchain technology, the two companies plan to explore blockchain-based solutions for copyright authentication and distribution of AI-generated music. This initiative is intended to support the creation of a transparent, efficient, and decentralized digital content ecosystem for AI-driven music.





Dr. Bo Zhu, the CEO of AGMH stated: “We are very pleased to establish a cooperation intent with MusicDog.ai. AGMH’s strategic vision is not merely to provide computing power hardware, but more to become the driving engine behind AI innovation. The potential demonstrated by MusicDog.ai in the field of generative audio enables us to see the tremendous value of high-quality computing power in vertical applications. Through this collaboration, we will not only validate the outstanding performance of AGMH’s new-generation server products, but also prove to the market our determination in building a closed-loop ecosystem of ‘hardware + software.’ We believe this level of deep collaboration will generate long-term strategic value for our shareholders.”

About MusicDog.ai

MusicDog.ai is a cutting-edge generative AI platform that focuses on music creation and audio processing through the application of large language models and deep learning technologies. The platform aims to lower the barrier to music production by offering creators a full-spectrum AI-assisted workflow—from concept to finished composition.

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment. With a mission to become a key participant and contributor in the global blockchain ecosystem, AGMH focuses on the research and development of blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips, the assembling and sales of high-end crypto miners for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit: www.agmhgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

