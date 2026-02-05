AGMH Announces Strategic Upgrade: Access to Global Top-Tier Storage Chip Supply Chain and Accelerates R&D of AI All-Flash Storage Server Systems

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH, “AGMH” or the “Company”), a technology company focus on high-performance computing and frontier innovation, today launched a large-scale strategic procurement initiative targeting leading global semiconductor suppliers. This program focus on securing high-performance enterprise-grade NAND Flash memory and associated controller chips, which will exclusively support AGMH’s independently developed all-flash storage server systems designed specifically for AI workloads. This move marks a critical milestone in the Company's efforts to build a robust, high-efficiency AI infrastructure ecosystem.

Addressing AI Compute Bottlenecks: From "Compute-Centric" to "Storage-Compute Co-Design"

As generative AI (AIGC) and large language models (LLMs) continue to scale exponentially in parameter size, data center storage subsystems are now facing unprecedented demands in throughput and latency. Traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), and even general-purpose solid-state drives (SSDs), can no longer keep pace with the extreme performance of modern GPU clusters. Thus, storage has become a key bottleneck limiting AI training efficiency.

To address this industry-wide challenge, AGMH’s strategic procurement initiative aims to holistically resolve compute-storage decoupling by establishing direct access to premium semiconductor resources, include:

Strengthening Supply Chain Resilience and Security : By procuring directly from tier-one wafer and chip manufacturers, AGMH mitigates risks related to geopolitical tensions and market volatility, ensuring long-term stability for its AI infrastructure business.



: By procuring directly from tier-one wafer and chip manufacturers, AGMH mitigates risks related to geopolitical tensions and market volatility, ensuring long-term stability for its AI infrastructure business. Enabling Deep Hardware Optimization : Leveraging top-tier flash components alongside AGMH’s proprietary firmware algorithms and hardware architecture, the Company is developing storage solutions finely tuned for high-concurrency, random read/write patterns typical in AI applications.



: Leveraging top-tier flash components alongside AGMH’s proprietary firmware algorithms and hardware architecture, the Company is developing storage solutions finely tuned for high-concurrency, random read/write patterns typical in AI applications. Reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): With superior energy efficiency and high IOPS density inherent to all-flash architectures, AGMH’s AI storage systems are expected to significantly lower power consumption and cooling expenses in data centers, thereby improving capital and operational expenditure efficiency.



Building a Data-Centric Next-Generation AI Computing Platform

The CEO of AGMH said: “In the era of AI, computing power serves as the engine driving model evolution, while storage acts as the fuel supply that sustains high-performance operations. Without solving the data delivery bottleneck, even the most advanced GPUs cannot reach their full potential. Our collaboration with globally renowned semiconductor partners not only demonstrates AGMH’s capabilities in advanced component integration but also signifies a decisive step toward becoming a provider of core AI infrastructure technologies. Moving forward, we remain committed to advancing storage-compute convergence and delivering integrated, energy-efficient, and scalable AI computing platforms to customers worldwide.”

Product Vision: Purpose-Built All-Flash Architecture for AI Workloads

AGMH’s next-generation all-flash storage server systems currently under development will focus on the following technological innovations:

End-to-End NVMe Support : Maximizes native flash performance by minimizing protocol overhead and dramatically reducing data loading time during AI model training, thus increasing overall GPU utilization.



: Maximizes native flash performance by minimizing protocol overhead and dramatically reducing data loading time during AI model training, thus increasing overall GPU utilization. High-Density Design : Incorporates modular chassis and advanced thermal management to deliver petabyte-scale high-speed capacity within constrained rack space, suitable for both hyperscale cloud environments and edge computing nodes.



: Incorporates modular chassis and advanced thermal management to deliver petabyte-scale high-speed capacity within constrained rack space, suitable for both hyperscale cloud environments and edge computing nodes. Intelligent Tiering Management: Utilizes proprietary software-defined storage (SDS) technology to identify hot and cold data streams dynamically, enhancing real-time inference efficiency while extending media lifespan.



This strategic initiative focus on reinforcing global supply chain partnerships and internal R&D capabilities—represents a significant advancement in AGMH’s vertical integration strategy and commitment to building an AI-native infrastructure platform. AGMH will continue to drive a dual-engine strategy of “deep hardware innovation + advanced algorithm design,” empowering industries to accelerate their transformation into the intelligent era.

