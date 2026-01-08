AmpliTech Group Appoints Professor Tommaso Melodia To Its Board of Advisors to Support Strategic Growth Across ORAN Architectures and AI-native Wireless Networks

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), is pleased to announce the appointment of Prof. Tommaso Melodia to its Board of Advisors, effective immediately.

Professor Tommaso Melodia brings over two decades of leadership in wireless communications, next-generation network architectures, and artificial intelligence applied to wireless systems. He currently serves as the William L. Smith Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Director of the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things at Northeastern University, where he leads pioneering research in Open RAN architectures, AI-native wireless networks, and 6G technologies. Professor Melodia directs one of the nation's premier wireless research facilities, including the Colosseum wireless network emulator, the world's largest channel emulator for scalable, repeatable wireless experimentation, and the Open6G Open Testing and Integration Center.

An IEEE Fellow, ACM Distinguished Member, and Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, Professor Melodia has successfully commercialized cutting-edge wireless technologies. He serves as co-founder and Executive Board member of the AI-RAN Alliance and as a Board member of the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance, positioning him at the nexus of industry-driven innovation in intelligent wireless networks. His research programs have secured substantial federal funding from agencies including DARPA, NSF, NTIA, and DoD, positioning him at the forefront of defense and commercial wireless innovation. His extensive network spans leading academic institutions, government research agencies, and industry partners globally, offering AmpliTech strategic insight into emerging standards, research priorities, and technology transition pathways from laboratory to market.

“We are honored to welcome Prof. Melodia to our Board of Advisors,” said Fawad Maqbool, Chairman and CEO of AmpliTech Group. “His multiple expertise in ORAN and AI technology and relationships within the ORAN 5G and Artificial Intelligence ecosystems, uniquely positions him to support our continued expansion into commercial and federal opportunities and next-generation network development. His addition strengthens our ability to develop new opportunities within these critical ecosystems for our company.”

