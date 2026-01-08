Common Water Framework Aligns Textiles & Leather Industry’s Approach to Water Stewardship: Open Consultation Period Announced

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading textiles and leather companies, together with Corporate Water Leaders, an initiative of Global Water Intelligence, are pleased to announce the release of the draft Common Water Framework (CWF) for a six-month public consultation. After over two years of collaboration among brands, suppliers, and water and industry experts, the framework is now being shared to solicit broad stakeholder feedback before finalisation.

By aligning the water stewardship expectations of multiple brands, the CWF aims to create a single, shared standard for suppliers — making coordinated action across the industry simpler, clearer, and more impactful. The draft CWF outlines a common approach for understanding water risks, improving water management, and reporting progress using aligned indicators and definitions.

“We love words like ‘common’ and ‘framework’ when talking about water stewardship - but few live up to them. This Common Water Framework does, and it's definitely where we want to see more brands come together, united by the same end goal.” — [Sharif Hoque, Impact Lead-Water, H&M Group]

Structured around three pillars — Risk & Impact, Governance, and Action — and three levels of achievement — Foundational, Progressive, and Aspirational — the CWF is designed to provide organisations of all sizes with a clear, scalable pathway for improving water stewardship while contributing to reducing the collective impact of the industry on shared water resources.

The framework is designed to:

Facilitate brand and supplier water strategies for resilience and stewardship

Build a water-resilient supply chain capable of minimising environmental impact

Create a common language for reporting, goal-setting, and collaboration

Align key performance indicators and definitions across organisations

During the consultation period, Corporate Water Leaders and partners will continue to develop supporting resources to help companies prepare for implementation.

“Water connects us all. The Common Water Framework ensures that the textiles and leather industry not only shares responsibility, but also the tools to act.” — [Jess Chapman, Head, CWL]





About Corporate Water Leaders

Corporate Water Leaders (CWL), a Global Water Intelligence initiative, is the leading pre-competitive platform for companies to tackle water challenges. By uniting businesses around common goals, CWL turns ambition into coordinated action, driving change to sustain ecosystems and communities, and shaping the future of corporate water stewardship.

