PredictIt Introduces “Itoldyousaurus,” an AI Dinosaur Who Always Saw It Coming

New campaign uses humor to explore hindsight culture and why prediction markets reward people who call outcomes before they happen

Washington, D.C., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PredictIt today unveiled “Itoldyousaurus,” a new AI-driven creative campaign built around a prehistoric character who swears he always knew what was coming — from the asteroid impact to modern elections and financial crises. 

The campaign taps into a familiar cultural reflex: after big events, people insist they “saw it coming.” Itoldyousaurus flips that instinct on its head, inviting audiences to think about how expectations form in real time, not after the fact. 

In the launch video, viewers meet Jason, the last surviving Itoldyousaurus, now living in suburbia. He recounts narrowly escaping extinction and later recognizing warning signs ahead of economic shocks, pandemics, and political turmoil, all by trusting the signals before outcomes were obvious. 

“Most people predict the past,” said John Aristotle Phillips, Co-founder of PredictIt. “Prediction markets show who’s willing to make the call before events unfold and back it up.” 

As traditional polling and punditry face growing scrutiny, prediction markets have become a live barometer of public expectations, updating continuously as new information emerges. The campaign highlights how collective forecasting can shape civic conversation, long before results are decided. 

By leaning into humor and shared cultural memory, Itoldyousaurus invites audiences to engage with forecasting as a participatory act — one that reflects how people discuss, debate, and anticipate major events together. The campaign highlights how collective expectations can shape civic conversation well before outcomes are decided. 

Watch the video here.

About PredictIt  
PredictIt is a U.S.-based political prediction platform where users observe expectations about politics, policy decisions, and real-world events. Since 2014, PredictIt has served journalists, researchers, and the public as a real-time barometer of expectations in the political landscape, trading more than $1 billion in contracts.  

