Xometry Marketplace Accelerates Solutions for Complex Manufacturing Demands in 2026

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, announced several recent platform enhancements designed to help engineers and procurement professionals keep pace with the rapid evolution of materials and manufacturing processes.

With an expanded portfolio of high-performance materials and greater control over manufacturing specifications, Xometry continues to be a partner of choice for resilient, agile supply chains.

Expanded High-Performance Materials

To support the industry’s shift toward more sophisticated, high-performance applications, Xometry has expanded its additive manufacturing capabilities available directly through the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine®.

In December 2025, Xometry introduced eight new materials across Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and Stereolithography (SLA) additive manufacturing technologies. These materials are critical for advanced applications in the aerospace, defense and medical device industries, as well as the automotive industry. The expanded FDM catalog now includes PETG, Nylon 6 CF, Stratasys Antero 800NA, Antero 840CN03, PAEK VICTREX AM 200, ULTEM 1010 CG, and ABS-CF10. In addition, Xometry enhanced its SLA offerings with the introduction of Accura SL 5530, a material engineered for high-temperature resistance and demanding fluid applications.



Enhanced Flexibility in Manufacturing Selection

Recognizing that global logistics requires flexibility, Xometry is also enabling buyers to choose how and where their parts are made.

Enhanced Control in CNC Machining: To provide greater control for engineers with exacting technical requirements, Xometry has launched a “Preferred Subprocess” feature within its automated quoting platform. This update allows CNC customers to specify exact machining approaches while maintaining the speed of instant pricing and lead times.

To provide greater control for engineers with exacting technical requirements, Xometry has launched a “Preferred Subprocess” feature within its automated quoting platform. This update allows CNC customers to specify exact machining approaches while maintaining the speed of instant pricing and lead times. Additional Tolerance Options: To help customers maximize value on less precise components, Xometry has introduced new “looser” tolerance options (±.010” for metals and ±.020” for plastics). Customers utilizing these options see an average price reduction of 5% on applicable parts, making it easier to scale production while maintaining strict budget adherence.

To help customers maximize value on less precise components, Xometry has introduced new “looser” tolerance options (±.010” for metals and ±.020” for plastics). Customers utilizing these options see an average price reduction of 5% on applicable parts, making it easier to scale production while maintaining strict budget adherence. CMMC-Certified Manufacturing Selection: Xometry achieved CMMC Level 2 certification in early 2025, strengthening its ability to support aerospace and defense customers with stringent DoD security requirements. Customers can now select CMMC requirements during the quoting process, alongside other certifications and qualifications.

in early 2025, strengthening its ability to support aerospace and defense customers with stringent DoD security requirements. Customers can now select CMMC requirements during the quoting process, alongside other certifications and qualifications. Global Sourcing Selection (Coming Soon): Xometry will expand its sourcing controls to give buyers more granular authority over production geography, including the ability to designate permitted and restricted regions in line with compliance, risk, and cost considerations.

These latest updates build upon the 2025 launches of Instant Quoting for Injection Molding in the U.S. and the global expansion of the Teamspace collaboration suite , reinforcing Xometry’s position as an essential partner for resilient, agile supply chains.

“The demands of custom manufacturing are evolving faster than ever before,” said Sanjeev Singh Sahni, President at Xometry . “By expanding our material selection and giving buyers more choices, we are continuing to broaden our role as a leader in manufacturing transformation leveraging our core in AI, machine learning and marketplace intelligence.”

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Lauran Cacciatori

VP Communications

773-610-0806

lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com

Investor Contact

Shawn Milne

VP Investor Relations

240-335-8132

shawn.milne@xometry.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e839975-6f57-49b7-a204-52944fadd78c