Visual Workplace Doubles Revenue with Forward Solutions’ Multi-Channel Transformation

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions today released a new case study showcasing how embracing a multi-channel sales and marketing strategy can deliver breakthrough growth for industrial manufacturers. With business buyers now expecting a seamless experience across distributor, direct, and digital channels, many mid-market manufacturers are rethinking their single-channel approach. The featured case study highlights Visual Workplace, Inc. (VWP), an industrial manufacturer with over 25 years of expertise in lean communication systems, which transformed its go-to-market model with support from Forward Solutions’ C3 Team and OneSolution. By modernizing its sales channels and marketing outreach, Visual Workplace overcame stalled growth and achieved a triple-digit revenue increase in just one year.

Changing B2B Buying Behavior

Modern B2B buyers demand a seamless, omnichannel experience. Research shows that buyers freely switch between online marketplaces, vendor websites, distributor portals, in-person meetings, and other touchpoints before making a decision. This shift has accelerated in recent years and is transforming how manufacturers reach customers. Key industry findings include:

Multiple touchpoints: According to McKinsey research, B2B customers use an average of 10 interaction channels during their buying process, up from just 5 in 2016. This typically includes a combination of direct channels (e.g. field sales representatives, inside sales teams), indirect channels (such as distributors, dealers, or other channel partners), and digital channels (e-commerce websites, online marketplaces, and self-service portals. They might research a product online, consult social media or industry forums, talk to a distributor’s representative, and visit a trade show booth—all for a single purchase.

Aligning Sales and Marketing for an Omnichannel Future

The rise of multi-channel buying means sales and marketing teams must work in tandem. No longer can marketing focus solely on trade shows and print catalogs while sales reps handle face-to-face deals in isolation. Leading manufacturers are integrating their sales and marketing strategies across all channels to present one cohesive message. According to Gallup, only 29% of B2B customers are fully engaged with any given brand, underscoring the need for unified, multi-channel strategies to better connect with customers.

“The success of companies like Visual Workplace underscores how powerful a multi-channel approach can be for manufacturers,” said Joe Orednick, President and CEO of Forward Solutions. “When B2B sellers meet customers on their preferred channels and create a seamless buying experience across distributor partners, direct sales, and digital platforms, they not only grow revenue but also build stronger customer relationships.”

Case Study – Channel Transformation in Action

Visual Workplace, Inc., a women-owned industrial manufacturer with over 25 years in lean communication systems, faced a common challenge: a strong product line and loyal customers, yet stalled growth. In response, the company partnered with Forward Solutions’ C3 Team and OneSolution to modernize its sales channels and marketing approach. This engagement launched a redesigned e-commerce platform and targeted digital marketing campaigns while strengthening distributor partnerships through lead-sharing, consistent pricing, and updated sales tools.

Within the first year of implementing this multi-channel transformation, Visual Workplace achieved a 100% increase in revenue and another 50% growth the following year. Online demand generation drove a 236% surge in monthly inbound leads (from 80 to 294) at a cost of only $5 per lead, dramatically expanding the sales pipeline across both direct and distributor channels.

Notably, many buyers who first engaged via Visual Workplace’s improved website or digital ads ultimately completed their purchases through distributors – a testament to the effectiveness of coordinated lead sharing and channel integration. This cohesive approach also expanded Visual Workplace’s custom solutions business from 20% to 60% of total revenue by positioning the company as a consultative, premium solutions provider. Distributors praised the more consistent pricing and enhanced marketing support, while customers reported faster access to information and smoother purchasing experiences.

The Path Forward for Manufacturers

As B2B distribution and buyer behaviors continue to evolve, manufacturing sales leaders are urged to take a proactive stance. This means auditing current sales channels and asking: Are we present and responsive on the channels our customers prefer? It may involve investing in new digital platforms, retraining sales teams to leverage data-driven insights, or re-aligning incentives so that direct and channel sales efforts complement rather than compete with each other. Industry analysts note that companies excelling in hybrid or “multimodal” sales are growing faster than those sticking to a single-channel playbook. Manufacturers should also work closely with their distributor partners to share marketing resources and customer intelligence. When marketing and sales collaborate across channels, the result is a more resilient go-to-market strategy capable of weathering industry disruptions.

Ready to Modernize Your Sales Strategy?

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions partners with manufacturers and industrial suppliers to connect customers to multi-channel sales models, providing a smarter, more scalable path to growth. With deep expertise in B2B distribution channels, digital commerce, and integrated marketing, Forward Solutions helps companies modernize their go-to-market strategy to meet the evolving needs of today’s buyers. Forward Solutions national portfolio of outsourced sales and service brands — including Avision®, C3Team™, Curate®, Electris360™, OneSolution™, PJ Boren, RelyPak®, StruXur®, and Xpand Demand™.

