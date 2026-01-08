Demandbase Appoints Growth CMO Rachel Truair to Define Pipeline AI Category

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demandbase , the leading pipeline AI platform for B2B enterprises, today announced the appointment of Rachel Truair as Chief Marketing Officer. Truair will lead Demandbase’s global brand and GTM strategy to amplify the company's market-leading AI innovation and establish Demandbase as the growth engine for the modern enterprise.

“Demandbase has already changed how B2B companies think about go-to-market,” said Gabe Rogol, CEO of Demandbase. “This chapter is about where B2B enterprises go next. Rachel brings the discipline, velocity, and enterprise credibility required to make Demandbase synonymous with growth.”



Truair joins Demandbase with a proven playbook for defining new categories and navigating market leaders to win at critical inflection points. Most recently as CMO at Simpro Group, she operationalized AI across the GTM engine and established the brand as a global leader for commercial field service management. Truair previously held B2B marketing leadership roles where she helped define the data streaming category at Confluent through its successful IPO and established Adobe as a major player in digital commerce following its $1.68 billion acquisition of Magento.

“Most companies are still treating AI as an experiment. Demandbase is delivering it as a reality,” said Truair. “I saw Demandbase turn account-based marketing into an industry standard a decade ago. The same opportunity exists now – to define how AI and GTM teams work together to drive pipeline. My focus is simple: make Demandbase the undisputed leader across all GTM AI categories.”

Built on twenty years of ABM leadership, Demandbase is accelerating the evolution of B2B go-to-market technology. The company recently introduced Agentbase , a suite of AI agents to take actions that drive pipeline, and JourneyIQ , increasing advertising effectiveness by optimizing creative and spend to the buyer’s real-time journey. To accelerate the impact of Demandbase's rapid pace of product innovation, Truair will translate this AI evolution into long-term market impact and customer success.

