Pebl Names Doug Pullman as Chief Marketing Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pebl , the AI-first global hiring platform and trusted Employer of Record, today announced the appointment of Doug Pullman as Chief Marketing Officer. Pullman joins Pebl’s executive leadership team at a pivotal moment, as the company builds on its recent rebrand and accelerates adoption of its AI-powered global hiring platform.

Pullman will lead Pebl’s global marketing strategy, brand positioning, and revenue marketing initiatives as the company enters its next phase of growth.

“Pebl was built for a new era of work—one defined by speed, intelligence, and global ambition,” said Françoise Brougher, Chief Executive Officer of Pebl. “Doug combines strategic vision with hands-on execution, and has a proven ability to use modern, data-driven marketing to drive growth. As we expand Pebl’s platform and reach, his leadership will be critical to our next stage of growth.”

Pullman brings more than a decade of experience building high-performance marketing organizations across SaaS, fintech, and enterprise software. He has architected multi-channel marketing engines that generate hundreds of millions of dollars in pipeline, reduce customer acquisition costs, and drive sustained revenue growth. Most recently, he led marketing at Fishbowl and previously held senior marketing leadership roles at Diligent and Avalara, helping scale demand generation and go-to-market operations for fast-growing SaaS companies.

“I’m excited to join Pebl at a pivotal moment for the company,” said Doug Pullman, Chief Marketing Officer of Pebl. “Pebl is tackling complex global hiring challenges with speed and intelligence, and the opportunity ahead is clear. I’m looking forward to working closely with the team to scale demand, sharpen our go-to-market strategy, and turn Pebl’s momentum into measurable growth.”

Pullman’s appointment follows Pebl’s recent rebrand from Velocity Global , marking the company’s evolution into an AI-first global hiring platform that helps companies grow and hire people anywhere, without the hassle.

About Pebl

Pebl is the AI-first leader in global employment, with the leading platform built on a decade of local knowledge and compliance expertise. Pebl helps companies quickly hire and easily pay and manage talent in 185+ countries with real-time AI guidance. Alfie, Pebl’s AI assistant, delivers instant, vetted answers in 50+ languages, backed by a global network of legal and hiring experts. Holding more employment licenses than any other employer of record (EOR) and trusted by thousands of businesses—from Fortune 500s to high-growth startups—Pebl is consistently recognized as a leading EOR provider by analysts and has been rated #1 for compliance on G2. With Pebl, companies everywhere can hire great talent anywhere. To learn more, please visit: hellopebl.com or connect with us on social media LinkedIn | Instagram

