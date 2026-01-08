MILWAUKEE, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announces that the Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF, (Ticker: SMCZ) was halted to allow Tidal to evaluate the accuracy of the SMCZ Net Asset Values per share (NAVs) published for January 7, 2026. Tidal determined the NAV for SMCZ required to be restated from $ 52.1477 per share to $ 54.1535 per share.
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF (SMCZ) Trading Halt
