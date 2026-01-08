Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF (SMCZ) Trading Halt

 | Source: Tidal Financial Group Tidal Financial Group

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announces that the Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF, (Ticker: SMCZ) was halted to allow Tidal to evaluate the accuracy of the SMCZ Net Asset Values per share (NAVs) published for January 7, 2026. Tidal determined the NAV for SMCZ required to be restated from $ 52.1477 per share to $ 54.1535 per share.

 

            











        

            

            
Contact Data



    
    

 
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading