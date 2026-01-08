35th Butter Sculpture Unveiled: “A Toast to Our Nation’s 250th Anniversary: Inspired by Founders. Grown by Farmers.”

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s raise a glass of milk to 250 years of American history—and to Pennsylvania’s enduring dairy legacy.

American Dairy Association North East and the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, proudly unveiled the 35th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Sculpture, a beloved tradition that continues to captivate visitors year after year.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, this year’s butter sculpture pays tribute to Pennsylvania’s central role in both the birth of our nation and the growth of American agriculture. The striking tableau transports viewers back to 1776 Philadelphia, where Benjamin Franklin and the Founding Fathers are depicted signing America’s founding document—and commemorating the moment with a celebratory toast of milk.

The sculpture also features iconic symbols of American democracy, including the Liberty Bell, as well as a nod to Betsy Ross and the first American flag. Red, white, and blue accents are woven throughout the design, reinforcing the patriotic spirit of America’s semiquincentennial celebration. Beneath the scene, the sculpture’s pedestal honors the Commonwealth’s rich agricultural heritage with carved imagery highlighting farming and food production.

“Pennsylvania’s agricultural roots date back to our nation’s earliest days,” said Carolyn Matthews Eaglehouse, dairy farmer at Milky Way Farm in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania. “While the Founding Fathers were shaping a new country, farmers here were building a strong dairy industry that continues to thrive today. I’m incredibly proud to be part of that legacy.”

The sculpture was brought to life by acclaimed artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, who spent several weeks crafting the piece onsite using more than 1,000 pounds of butter, generously donated by Land O’Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

“What a meaningful year to create the Farm Show Butter Sculpture,” said Victor. “We’re honored to tell Pennsylvania’s story of dairy and democracy through this unique art form.”

“Highlighting agriculture’s vital role in the growth of our nation is truly special,” added Pelton. “This sculpture celebrates the deep roots of dairy farming in the Commonwealth.”

The butter sculpture is on display in the Main Hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, where it is expected to delight more than 500,000 visitors during the show’s eight-day run from January 10–17. After the Farm Show concludes, the butter will be recycled at Reinford Farms in Juniata County and converted into renewable energy through the farm’s methane digester—continuing the tradition of sustainability that defines Pennsylvania dairy.

About American Dairy Association North East (ADANE)

American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) is the local affiliate of the National Dairy Council® and the regional consolidation of three promotion organizations including the American Dairy Association and Dairy Council, Inc., Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program. Committed to nutrition education and research-based communications, ADANE provides science-based nutrition information to, and in collaboration with, a variety of stakeholders committed to fostering a healthier nation, including health professionals, educators, school nutrition directors, academia, industry, consumers and media. Funded by dairy checkoff dollars from more than 8,300 dairy farm families in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and northern Virginia, ADANE works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™ to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the North East region. For more information, visit AmericanDairy.com.

About Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program is the farmer-directed organization funded by participating dairy farmers to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout Pennsylvania. Managed by American Dairy Association North East, Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organizations also conduct consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. For more information, visit www.americandairy.com/pennsylvania-dairy-promotion-program/ or call 315.472.9143.

Contact: Janene Geiss

Phone: (267) 262-9662

Email: Jgeiss@milk4u.org