LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

09 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 08 January 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 38,667 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 426.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 436.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 433.088538

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,753,553 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,245,934 have voting rights and 1,101,869 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 433.088538 38,667

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 45 430.00 08:01:18 LSE 697 430.00 08:01:18 LSE 246 429.50 08:39:00 LSE 317 429.50 08:39:00 LSE 324 427.50 08:42:32 LSE 532 426.00 09:15:47 LSE 34 426.00 09:15:47 LSE 494 426.00 09:15:47 LSE 664 427.50 11:15:16 LSE 635 428.50 11:31:20 LSE 90 428.50 12:03:13 LSE 294 428.50 12:05:11 LSE 272 428.50 12:05:11 LSE 52 431.00 12:46:10 LSE 180 431.00 12:46:10 LSE 464 431.00 12:46:10 LSE 232 431.00 12:46:10 LSE 232 431.00 12:46:10 LSE 232 431.00 12:46:11 LSE 232 431.00 12:46:49 LSE 274 431.00 12:46:49 LSE 190 431.00 12:46:49 LSE 232 431.00 12:47:00 LSE 232 431.00 12:47:02 LSE 232 431.00 12:47:02 LSE 13 431.00 12:47:17 LSE 219 431.00 12:47:17 LSE 232 431.00 12:47:18 LSE 232 431.00 12:52:52 LSE 232 431.00 12:53:17 LSE 232 431.00 12:53:17 LSE 140 431.00 12:53:18 LSE 232 431.50 13:18:22 LSE 465 431.50 13:18:22 LSE 232 431.50 13:18:22 LSE 232 431.50 13:18:22 LSE 232 431.50 13:18:22 LSE 232 431.50 13:18:22 LSE 232 431.50 13:18:22 LSE 232 431.50 13:18:22 LSE 232 431.50 13:18:22 LSE 232 431.50 13:18:22 LSE 232 431.50 13:18:22 LSE 232 431.50 13:18:22 LSE 232 430.50 13:18:25 LSE 232 430.50 13:18:25 LSE 46 430.50 13:18:25 LSE 187 430.50 13:18:25 LSE 223 430.50 13:18:25 LSE 232 430.50 13:18:26 LSE 232 430.50 13:18:26 LSE 232 430.50 13:18:29 LSE 232 430.50 13:18:29 LSE 225 430.50 13:18:42 LSE 252 430.50 13:18:42 LSE 187 430.50 13:18:42 LSE 25 430.50 13:18:42 LSE 88 430.50 13:18:45 LSE 358 430.50 13:18:46 LSE 86 430.50 13:18:47 LSE 316 430.00 14:17:40 LSE 379 430.50 14:17:44 LSE 469 431.00 14:31:05 LSE 29 431.00 14:31:05 LSE 11 431.00 14:31:05 LSE 17 431.00 14:31:05 LSE 781 432.00 15:02:34 LSE 849 432.00 15:02:34 LSE 232 432.50 15:23:42 LSE 351 434.50 15:57:49 LSE 157 434.50 15:57:49 LSE 45 434.50 15:57:49 LSE 18 434.50 15:57:49 LSE 465 434.50 15:57:49 LSE 2,950 434.50 15:57:49 LSE 232 434.50 15:57:52 LSE 55 434.50 15:57:52 LSE 228 436.00 16:01:45 LSE 100 436.00 16:01:45 LSE 173 436.00 16:01:45 LSE 367 436.00 16:01:45 LSE 232 435.50 16:01:46 LSE 232 435.50 16:01:46 LSE 232 435.50 16:01:51 LSE 232 435.50 16:01:57 LSE 464 435.50 16:01:57 LSE 232 435.50 16:01:57 LSE 232 435.50 16:01:57 LSE 25 436.00 16:03:53 LSE 190 436.00 16:03:53 LSE 100 436.00 16:03:53 LSE 232 436.00 16:03:53 LSE 232 436.00 16:03:53 LSE 464 435.50 16:03:53 LSE 232 436.00 16:03:54 LSE 232 436.00 16:03:54 LSE 232 436.00 16:03:54 LSE 232 436.00 16:03:54 LSE 232 436.00 16:03:54 LSE 232 436.00 16:03:54 LSE 185 436.00 16:03:54 LSE 47 436.00 16:03:54 LSE 180 436.00 16:03:56 LSE 185 436.00 16:03:56 LSE 232 436.00 16:03:57 LSE 232 436.00 16:03:57 LSE 232 436.00 16:03:57 LSE 214 435.50 16:03:57 LSE 18 436.00 16:03:57 LSE 232 435.50 16:03:57 LSE 151 435.50 16:03:57 LSE 213 435.50 16:03:57 LSE 123 436.00 16:03:57 LSE 232 435.50 16:03:57 LSE 75 436.00 16:03:57 LSE 185 435.50 16:03:57 LSE 230 436.00 16:03:57 LSE 537 436.00 16:03:57 LSE 185 436.00 16:03:57 LSE 232 436.00 16:04:00 LSE 232 436.00 16:04:00 LSE 232 436.00 16:04:00 LSE 232 436.00 16:04:00 LSE 232 436.00 16:04:00 LSE 47 436.00 16:04:00 LSE 185 436.00 16:04:00 LSE 232 436.00 16:04:00 LSE 232 436.00 16:04:00 LSE 25 436.00 16:04:00 LSE 100 436.00 16:04:42 LSE 93 436.00 16:04:42 LSE 20 436.00 16:04:42 LSE 226 436.00 16:04:42 LSE 71 436.00 16:04:42 LSE 198 436.00 16:04:43 LSE 453 436.00 16:04:43 LSE 232 435.00 16:04:53 LSE 464 435.00 16:04:53 LSE 232 435.50 16:04:53 LSE 232 435.50 16:04:53 LSE 232 435.50 16:07:19 LSE 464 435.50 16:07:19 LSE 232 435.50 16:07:19 LSE 232 435.50 16:07:19 LSE 232 435.50 16:07:19 LSE 232 435.50 16:07:19 LSE 232 435.50 16:07:19 LSE 232 435.50 16:07:19 LSE 232 435.50 16:07:19 LSE 232 435.50 16:07:19 LSE 232 435.50 16:07:19 LSE 232 435.50 16:07:19 LSE 232 434.50 16:28:37 LSE

For further information please contact:



Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.