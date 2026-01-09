MEXC Launches PlusMore (PLUS) Launchpool and Airdrop+ with 18,000 PLUS Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, announced the launch of PlusMore (PLUS) with a combined Launchpool and Airdrop+ event. The dual initiative features a total reward pool of 18,000 PLUS, offering users multiple ways to earn PLUS rewards.

The PLUS Airdrop+ will run from January 8, 2026, 12:00 to January 15, 2026, 10:00 (UTC), with users able to share 5,000 PLUS across three reward events. Event 1 targets new users and those with deposits under 100 USDT, offering up to 4 PLUS for completing deposit and trading tasks, subject to participant limits. Event 2 allocates 1,000 PLUS among the first 500 new users who achieve at least 1,000 USDT in spot trading volume, with rewards distributed proportionally. Event 3 opens to all users, distributing 1,000 PLUS to the top 2,000 futures traders by volume (minimum 50,000 USDT), with individual rewards up to 80 PLUS.

The PLUS Launchpool will run from January 12, 2026, 06:00 to February 12, 2026, 06:00 (UTC), providing a total of 13,000 PLUS through three staking pools and one trading pool. The USDT staking pool, exclusive to new users, offers total rewards of 5,000 PLUS with a minimum stake of 100 USDT and a maximum stake of 2,000 USDT. The USD1 staking pool offers total rewards of 3,000 PLUS, requiring stakes between 100 and 2,000 USD1. The PLUS staking pool offers total rewards of 3,000 PLUS, with staking limits ranging from 10 to 200 PLUS. An additional 2,000 PLUS will reward participants who complete deposit and trading requirements across spot and futures markets.

The initiative reflects MEXC's user-first approach and ongoing commitment to offering diverse earning opportunities for users. Full event details are available on the official announcement page .

