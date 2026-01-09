Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 with Over $19.6M Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In DeFi, roadmap progress often matters more than short-term price moves. Projects that build first usually attract attention later. Market commentators suggest that when a protocol advances through key roadmap phases, investor focus begins to sharpen.





That is now happening with Mutuum Finance (MUTM) . The project has moved deeper into its planned development path, and participation has continued to grow alongside that progress. What stands out is not one headline moment, but how consistently momentum has built.

What Mutuum Finance is Building

Mutuum Finance is a new cryptocurrency project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing. Its aim is to create a protocol where users can earn yield by supplying assets and access loans through overcollateralized positions.

Instead of relying on a single model, Mutuum Finance combines two approaches. The peer-to-contract model allows users to deposit assets into shared liquidity pools. In return, they receive mtTokens that grow in value as interest accrues.

For example, a user supplying $1,000 in stablecoins at a 5% APY would earn about $50 over a year, reflected automatically through their mtTokens. This makes earning yield simple and passive.

The peer-to-peer model supports direct borrowing. Users provide collateral and borrow against it using defined loan-to-value limits. For instance, depositing $2,000 worth of ETH could allow borrowing up to $1,500 at a 75% LTV.

If the collateral value falls below safety thresholds, liquidation rules apply to protect liquidity. Borrow rates adjust based on utilization, which helps keep the system balanced during different market conditions.

This structure positions Mutuum Finance as a developing DeFi crypto rather than a narrative-driven token. That focus has helped attract steady participation.

Funding Growth and Expanding Holder Base

As Mutuum Finance advanced through its roadmap, participation increased alongside development. To date, the project has raised over $19.6M. More than 18,800 holders are now involved.

These numbers matter because they did not appear suddenly. Growth has been gradual and consistent. Market commentators often view this as a healthier sign than short bursts of activity. A wide holder base also reduces concentration risk and suggests broad interest rather than reliance on a small group of participants.

As the project continues moving through its roadmap phases, this growing community becomes a key foundation for later adoption.

MUTM Pricing, Phase Status and Presale Momentum

The MUTM presale began in early 2025 with an initial price of $0.01. Since then, pricing has advanced in structured stages rather than sharp jumps. MUTM is now priced at $0.04 and sits in Phase 7 of the presale.

This represents a 300% increase from the first phase. Phase 7 accounts for 5% of the total presale allocation. Each phase has a fixed number of tokens and a fixed price. As demand rises, phases sell out and pricing steps higher.

Engagement has also been supported through ongoing incentives. Mutuum Finance runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This system encourages continuous participation rather than one-time entries, which helps maintain momentum as phases progress.





Roadmap Phase 2 and the V1 focus

Advancing through Roadmap Phase 2 marks an important step for Mutuum Finance. This phase centers on preparing the core lending and borrowing infrastructure for public testing. According to the official X statement , the project is preparing the V1 release of its protocol, with deployment planned on the Sepolia testnet.

V1 includes key components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot. Initial supported assets include ETH and USDT. This stage shifts the project from design and preparation toward active testing.

Security has already been addressed as part of this process. The V1 protocol has completed an independent audit by Halborn Security. Mutuum Finance also holds a 90/100 CertiK token scan score and runs a $50k bug bounty focused on identifying code vulnerabilities.

These steps reduce uncertainty as the project moves closer to real usage. Market commentators suggest that many investors wait for this phase before increasing exposure, which adds to the sense of urgency around current stages.

Why Momentum is Building Now

What creates urgency is not one factor, but several aligning at once. MUTM has already risen 300% since early 2025. A large portion of the presale allocation is sold. The holder base continues to expand. The roadmap is progressing toward V1.

As Phase 7 continues, remaining supply becomes more limited. Later phases will not return to earlier pricing. For investors searching for a top crypto or a new crypto with visible progress, timing starts to matter more than theory.

Mutuum Finance advancing through Roadmap Phase 2 highlights how structured development and steady participation can reinforce each other. With over $19.6M raised, more than 18,800 holders, and a 300% rise in token price since early 2025, MUTM is no longer in its earliest stage.