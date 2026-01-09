A Rose for All: Bath & Body Works Brings Back Rose Favorites 

What To Know:

Bath & Body Works has refreshed its rose offerings, introducing both new and returning rose-inspired fragrances like Nocturnal Rose, Covered in Roses, Rose, “Inspire Love” Rose & Vanilla and Heirloom Rose.

From fresh and dewy to dark and sweet, this timeless floral is experiencing a resurgence as consumers seek modern and luxurious takes on the classic scent.

Bath & Body Works is bringing back fragrances to meet this moment with five different scents available in store and online. The brand’s rose fragrances draw on the latest fashion trends with a moody color palette and are available in a variety of product forms, including fine fragrance mists, body creams, lotions, eau de parfum, candles and body washes.



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year Bath & Body Works is making sure roses aren’t just for bouquets. The brand just launched new rose-focused fragrances and is giving a refresh to consumer favorites!

While this classic ingredient has been used in perfumery for centuries, rose is now experiencing a modern-day renaissance with fragrance consumers looking for innovative, unexpected and luxurious scents with this timeless note at the center.

To meet that demand, Bath & Body Works is debuting its new Nocturnal Rose, a genderless fragrance which offers a unique take on the classic floral. It’s a darker, masculine and mysterious scent with notes of black pepper, wild rose and cedarwood.

Bath & Body Works experts partnered with Givaudan fragrance house and their vice president perfumer Stephen Nilsen to develop this innovative take on rose.

“Nocturnal Rose is a contemporary reimagining of a timeless flower—the black rose reborn in modern opulence,” said Nilsen. “The fragrance is inspired by the scent of Rose de Mai, a rare rose that is harvested from the fields of Grasse, intertwined with the warmth of cedarwood and the smooth allure of golden tobacco. Nocturnal Rose embodies modern luxury with a quiet and irresistible intensity.”

In addition to Nocturnal Rose, the brand is bringing back fan-favorite fragrances including:

Covered in Roses : Indulge in a luscious blend of fresh blooms and juicy fruit, finished with sweet gourmand notes. This alluring fragrance is launching for the first time in a 3-wick candle, laundry detergent and fragrance booster—perfect for filling your space with romantic vibes.

Indulge in a luscious blend of fresh blooms and juicy fruit, finished with sweet gourmand notes. This alluring fragrance is launching for the first time in a 3-wick candle, laundry detergent and fragrance booster—perfect for filling your space with romantic vibes. Rose : Rediscover a classic. The brand’s signature rose scent is back with a bold new look and a vibrant, modern twist on the beloved floral—making it feel as fresh as a bouquet just delivered to your door.

Rediscover a classic. The brand’s signature rose scent is back with a bold new look and a vibrant, modern twist on the beloved floral—making it feel as fresh as a bouquet just delivered to your door. “Inspire Love” Rose & Vanilla : Experience a delicate harmony where creamy vanilla perfectly balances with soft rose petals, creating a scent that’s light, dreamy and effortlessly romantic.

Experience a delicate harmony where creamy vanilla perfectly balances with soft rose petals, creating a scent that’s light, dreamy and effortlessly romantic. Heirloom Rose: Sourced from Bath & Body Works’ aromatherapy collection, this refined floral musk is crafted for true rose lovers who appreciate timeless elegance in every spritz.

“We’ve reimagined rose with a modern edge, for a timeless yet effortlessly chic experience,” said Mary Testa-Gough, associate vice president of product and fragrance development at Bath Body Works. “Each fragrance is meticulously crafted using the highest quality ingredients and techniques to deliver a scent that feels elevated, indulgent and irresistible.”

Adding to the style, the packaging of these fragrances is inspired by the latest fashion and design trends, with a moody color palette that brings a touch of drama to the daily routine.

The rose-forward fragrances will be available in a variety of forms, including fine fragrance mists, eau de parfum, single and 3-wick candles, and an assortment of body care products such as body cream, body lotion and body wash. All body care items are dermatologist-approved* in a luxurious formula made without parabens and sulfates.

Whether someone is shopping for themselves or picking up a Valentine’s Day gift, Bath & Body Works’ rose offerings provide something for everyone who loves to celebrate with fragrance and flair. Shop the latest products now at bathandbodyworks.com.

*Based on review of independent testing by a board-certified dermatologist.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,934 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 544 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com (as of November 1, 2025).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emmy Beach

communications@bbw.com

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/601d3cb3-8f10-402e-9693-c70253e396b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21987802-010a-48c8-a618-b42d7596567e