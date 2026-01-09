$35+ Bn Cloud Contact Center Software Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Contact Center Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cloud Contact Center Software Global Market Report 2025 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management to comprehend the dynamic shifts within this expanding market. The report provides in-depth insights into emerging trends that will influence the market's trajectory over the next decade and beyond.





The global cloud contact center software market is poised for significant growth, forecasted to expand from $17.07 billion in 2024 to $35.2 billion by 2029, achieving a CAGR of 15.9% initially, then slightly adjusting to 15.5%. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of omnichannel solutions, AI integration in customer support, and a shift toward remote and hybrid work models. Additionally, there is a rising demand for scalable and cost-efficient contact center solutions, all underscored by a focus on enhancing customer experience.

Key industry trends anticipated during the forecast period include advancements in AI-powered conversational bots, predictive customer journey mapping, emotion recognition technologies, secure interaction via blockchain integration, and augmented reality applications in customer support. Digital transformation is a critical driver, offering improvements in operational efficiency and scalable service solutions, with significant investments, such as the UK government's commitment of $1.35 billion in October 2022, which highlight this trend.

Leading companies are investing in AI-driven features to optimize performance and customer interaction quality. For example, in April 2025, Calabrio unveiled over 70 AI-enhanced features for its Calabrio ONE suite to improve agent performance and customer satisfaction. Similarly, in December 2023, NICE acquired LiveVox to develop an advanced interaction-centric CX platform, integrating AI and outreach capabilities.

North America leads the market, yet Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region. The changing global trade environment, especially impacted by U.S. tariffs and resultant trade tensions, poses significant challenges to the IT sector, prompting companies to invest domestically, diversify supplier bases, and enhance operational resilience through AI-driven automation.

In terms of geographic focus, the market shows substantial growth across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Nations such as the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, China, and India are key players in this expansion.

The market comprises various services such as workforce optimization, speech and text analytics, omnichannel routing, and self-service solutions, with revenues driven by these offerings. Major players include AWS, Twilio, NICE, RingCentral, Genesys, Zendesk, and others, showcasing the competitive landscape. As the market evolves, strategic recommendations and revised forecasts will be essential for organizations navigating these rapid changes.

Report Scope

The report divides the market by component-software and services-and organization size, covering small, medium, and large enterprises.

Technological segments include VoIP, AI, CRM integration, analytics, chatbots, and virtual assistants.

Deployment models assessed are public, private, and hybrid clouds.

Subsegments:

Software: Covering inbound and outbound contact centers, IVR systems, ACD, CTI, workforce management, and more.

Services: Includes consulting, integration, and support services.

Key Companies: Amazon Web Services, Twilio Inc., Nice Ltd., RingCentral Inc., Genesys, Zendesk Inc., among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $35.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Twilio Inc.

Nice Ltd.

RingCentral Inc.

Genesys

Zendesk Inc.

Goto Technologies LLC

Five9 Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

8x8 Inc.

Sprinklr Inc.

Nextiva Inc.

Alvaria Inc.

Dailpad Inc.

Talkdesk Inc.

Calabrio Inc.

Aircall

JustCall

Cloudtalk Ltd.

Evolve IP LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18rfjw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment