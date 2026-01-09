Central Bancompany, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Bancompany, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBC) (“Central Bancompany” or “the Company”), the bank holding company for The Central Trust Bank, will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results before market hours on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The call may include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters.

The live webcast may be accessed by visiting https://investor.centralbank.net or by using the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wujracdi

A replay of the conference call may be accessed at https://investor.centralbank.net.

About Central Bancompany, Inc.

Central Bancompany, Inc. is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri. Its banking subsidiary, The Central Trust Bank, has been serving businesses and customers since 1902. The bank is built on a strong foundation of people, community service, and technology. As of September 30, 2025, The Central Trust Bank is a $19.2 billion Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a Federal Reserve state member bank, serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Florida. Divisions of The Central Trust Bank include Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors.

Media Contact:

Dan Westhues

EVP, Chief Customer Officer

Central Bancompany, Inc.

dan.westhues@centralbank.net

(573) 634-1281

Investor Relations Contact:

Charlie Martin

Corporate Development Officer

Central Bancompany, Inc.

charlie.martin@centralbank.net

(314) 686-7007