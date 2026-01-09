Publicis Groupe

Half-year liquidity contract statement

January 9, 2026 – Paris – Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2025:

22,900 shares

€17,728,607

Over the second half of 2025, the following transactions were negotiated:

on buy side, 926,810 shares for €78,066,262 (6,709 transactions)

on sell side, 940,140 shares for €79,548,580 (7,388 transactions).

As a reminder:

On the last half year statement on June 30, 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

41,000 shares €15,651,849



Over the first half of 2025, the following transactions were negotiated:

on buy side, 858,989 shares for €80,210,909 (5,771 transactions) on sell side, 869,759 shares for €81,615,383 (5,599 transactions).



On September 12, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

95,500 shares €10,076,020



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

