Chinese Scent-Tech Leader SCENTA Shines at CES 2026 with the Launch of a Smart Fragrance Ecosystem

Las Vegas, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CES 2026, SCENTA , a leading Chinese fragrance technology company, officially launched its latest innovation: the A-T302 Dual-Atomizing Nozzle Smart Home Diffuser . Demonstrated live in Hall 2 of the South Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the device attracted attention with its ability to instantly switch between distinct scents—such as citrus and tea—via smartphone control.





The A-T302 features a proprietary dual-atomizer system that allows for independent diffusion of two fragrances, enabling real-time switching and precise customization through physical buttons or a mobile application. Designed to enhance personalized scent experiences, the device supports dynamic scent management based on mood, time of day, or usage scenario. Addressing a gap in the mid-size diffuser segment, the A-T302 brings advanced two-fluid fragrance technology to a broader consumer base. SCENTA aims to lower the adoption barrier for smart scent solutions in households worldwide, reinforcing its position as a global innovator in intelligent home fragrance systems.





Why Is a Scent Diffuser at a Top Tech Show?

"Smart home innovation is evolving beyond functionality—it's now about atmosphere and emotion," said a SCENTA representative on-site. "And scent is one of the most powerful tools for shaping a space’s emotional tone."





SCENTA’s presence at CES is not just about hardware. The company unveiled a modular, customizable fragrance ecosystem, including device customization, scent design, and smart controls—offering OEM/ODM partners the tools to develop differentiated, high-value fragrance solutions.

A New Chapter for Chinese Innovation

SCENTA’s debut at CES 2026 underscores its status as a global leader in the scent tech industry. As the No. 1 global seller of two-fluid scent diffusers in 2024, SCENTA exemplifies the rise of “Made in China” innovation in specialized consumer electronics.

More than just a manufacturer, SCENTA is evolving into a comprehensive scent solution provider, powered by deep technical expertise and rich scenario-based insights. It represents a broader trend of Chinese companies climbing the value chain—from product suppliers to experience-driven solution partners—contributing to the global smart home ecosystem with uniquely Chinese innovation.





The Rise of China’s “Hidden Champions”

On the global stage of CES, Chinese companies are now active across the full tech value chain. Brands like SCENTA—what industry insiders call "hidden champions"—excel in highly specialized fields, quietly leading their categories while delivering unmatched value through focused innovation.

These companies are not only building hardware—they’re crafting experiences, enriching lives through emotionally intelligent, high-quality solutions that resonate with users worldwide.





About SCENTA:

Founded in 2009, SCENTA is a global top leading provider in scent marketing solutions with 16 years of expertise in the fragrance industry. Backed by a top-tier technical team, SCENTA integrates R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services to deliver end-to-end aroma solutions. Its flagship Two-Fluid Scent Diffuser ranks No.1 worldwide in sales volume. SCENTA products are distributed in over 160 countries and regions, serving more than 100,000 partners globally. The company provides scent solutions for commercial and residential spaces, creating refined and comfortable olfactory experiences for users around the world.

