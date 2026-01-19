SCENTA Concludes CES 2026: A-T302 Waterless Home Diffuser Earns Global Trust in the Fragrance Market

Las Vegas, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 9, 2026, CES 2026 came to a close, with more than 4,100 exhibitors and 150,000 industry professionals in attendance. At this world-leading tech event that sets the tone for the future, China’s emerging productive forces made a strong impression—not only in fields like robotics and AI, but also in a unique sensory niche: smart fragrance technology.





As a leading Chinese brand in this sector, SCENTA showcased its full-scenario smart fragrance solutions alongside global tech giants such as Intel and TCL. Its presence highlighted the strength of Chinese innovation and captured significant attention throughout the exhibition.





During the exhibition, SCENTA unveiled its world-first A-T302 Day & Night Dual Aroma Diffuser , drawing widespread attention. As the industry’s first waterless home diffuser with independently controlled dual atomizing heads, the A-T302 allows users to enjoy two different scents from a single device. This innovation meets the growing demand for personalized and refined ambiance management in home environments.

Also showcased were the A-T370 TimeFlow Aroma Diffuser and the A974-V2.0 Twilight Home Aroma Diffuser . Both models feature SCENTA’s patented Spill-Proof Dumping Design, enhancing safety and peace of mind for household use. Additionally, SCENTA presented its new HVAC series designed for high-end residences and large spaces. Together, these offerings demonstrate SCENTA’s robust capabilities as a comprehensive solutions provider, with a complete product matrix covering commercial, residential, and in-vehicle fragrance applications.





Over the four-day event, SCENTA attracted a large number of professional visitors seeking differentiated solutions. Many expressed strong interest in SCENTA’s integrated ODM/OEM offerings, which span hardware customization, fragrance formulation, and intelligent control systems. The company secured numerous high-potential partnership leads on-site.

This strong response is backed by SCENTA’s robust manufacturing capabilities, including a 30,000-square-meter intelligent production base and an annual capacity of 5 million units. More importantly, it reflects SCENTA’s deep market insight and proven reliability as the Global Two-Fluid Scent Diffuser No.1 in Sales Volume for Two Consecutive Years





At CES, SCENTA successfully translated the leading edge of “Made in China with Intelligence” into a tangible and actionable global business language within the realm of smart olfaction. As the smart home industry evolves to encompass sensory experiences, SCENTA is emerging as a category leader—collaborating with global partners to shape a new fragrance ecosystem for future living spaces.

Founded in 2009, SCENTA is a global top leading provider in scent marketing solutions with 16 years of expertise in the fragrance industry. Backed by a top-tier technical team, SCENTA integrates R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services to deliver end-to-end aroma solutions. Its flagship Two-Fluid Scent Diffuser ranks No.1 worldwide in sales volume. SCENTA products are distributed in over 160 countries and regions, serving more than 100,000 partners globally. The company provides scent solutions for commercial and residential spaces, creating refined and comfortable olfactory experiences for users around the world.

