HIZERO Redefines Surface Cleaning at CES 2026 with Breakthrough No-Suction Technology and Multi-Surface Innovations

Las Vegas, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CES 2026, HIZERO introduced a comprehensive portfolio of cleaning innovations that signal a decisive shift in the evolution of surface care. Breaking free from outdated suction-based systems, the brand unveiled four groundbreaking products—HIZERO H100R Handheld Multi-Surface Cleaner, F200 Hard Floor Cleaner, R700 Floor Washing Robot, and M101 Wet Dry Cleaning Mop—each powered by its patented No Suction Technology and UltimateClean™ platform.





Together, these devices represent a fully integrated, multi-scenario cleaning ecosystem that spans manual, cordless, and robotic solutions. By eliminating filters, reducing energy consumption, and enhancing hygiene, HIZERO is not simply upgrading cleaning devices—it's redefining the core mechanics of how cleanliness is achieved across residential and commercial spaces. This launch positions HIZERO as a technological force in the cleaning industry, with innovations that address long-standing pain points while anticipating the demands of a smarter, cleaner future.





Located at Venetian Campus, Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A–D, Booth 52571 (Smart Home section), the HIZERO booth quickly became a high-traffic hub at CES 2026. The space drew a continuous flow of attendees—from global media and industry experts to tech enthusiasts and potential partners—all eager to explore HIZERO’s next-generation cleaning technology. Live demonstrations of the H100R, F200, R700, and M101 allowed visitors to engage directly with the products in real-time cleaning scenarios. Attendees were particularly impressed by the silent operation, intuitive design, and the clear difference in hygienic performance achieved without suction or traditional filters. The booth hosted numerous on-site interviews, generated strong social media engagement, and received enthusiastic praise for offering a compelling glimpse into the future of smart, sustainable cleaning.





Engineering a Clean-Tech Breakthrough: Moving Beyond Vacuum-Centric Systems

For over a century, floor and surface cleaning has been dominated by vacuum-driven systems—technologies that rely on airflow, suction motors, and disposable filters to remove debris. While widely adopted, these systems are inherently limited by energy inefficiency, noise pollution, mechanical complexity, and secondary contamination through filter residue and airborne particulates.

HIZERO challenges this legacy with a fundamentally different engineering model: a no-suction architecture powered by its proprietary UltimateClean™ technology and a highly absorbent multi-function polymer roller. This biomimetic approach eliminates the need for suction entirely, replacing it with precision material science that lifts, captures, and separates dirt and liquid waste in a single, continuous motion—quietly, efficiently, and without recontamination.

Introducing the HIZERO H100R: Reinventing the Cloth

Headlining the CES showcase is the HIZERO H100R , a compact handheld device engineered to replace the conventional cleaning cloth. Designed for both residential and commercial use, the H100R tackles surfaces such as countertops, tables, mirrors, refrigerators, and display cases—areas previously underserved by traditional wet-dry vacuums or mops.

Unlike standard cloths, which require manual washing and fail to offer waste separation, the H100R integrates real-time self-cleaning, solid-liquid separation, and a durable, absorbent roller that cleans surfaces without leaving residue or moisture. Users benefit from hygienic performance without touching dirty cleaning elements, while maintenance is minimal thanks to the roller’s rinse-and-clean feature.

This marks a material and technological breakthrough, merging HIZERO’s patented suction-free cleaning mechanism with a multi-surface design. Each minute, the roller self-cleans up to 100 times, ensuring a consistently clean contact point with the surface—a critical differentiator in both household and hygiene-sensitive commercial settings.





Building a No-Suction Cleaning Ecosystem

HIZERO’s product lineup extends its core no-suction innovation across a complete ecosystem, addressing diverse cleaning needs with tailored solutions:

HIZERO F200 Hard Floor Cleaner: A quiet, filter-free floor cleaner ideal for small homes; it separates dry debris, hair, and dirty water automatically, offering users effortless maintenance and a cleaner indoor environment.

HIZERO R700 Floor Washing Robot: An intelligent, self-cleaning robot with LiDAR navigation and UV sanitization; it enables users to automate deep floor cleaning without noise, dust, or manual intervention.

HIZERO M101 Wet Dry Cleaning Mop: A cordless, electricity-free mop that sweeps, mops, and washes in one motion; it empowers users to clean large areas anytime, without charging or extra equipment.

HIZERO H100R Handheld Multi-Surface Cleaner: A compact device that replaces traditional cloths with real-time self-cleaning and solid-liquid separation; users gain a faster, more hygienic way to clean counters, tables, and other hard surfaces.

Together, these products form a unified, user-centric ecosystem that transforms cleaning into a quieter, simpler, and more hygienic experience—at home or in commercial settings.

Defining the Future Standard of Clean

With its products sold in over 30 countries, HIZERO has grown into a globally recognized innovator by staying true to its core mission: to deliver Cleaner Beyond Compare. Its unique blend of biomimetic adhesion technology and polymer roller materials provides a fundamental shift from conventional airflow-based cleaning.

From handheld devices to autonomous robots, from household surfaces to commercial environments, HIZERO is building a future where hygiene is no longer reactive—but precise, effortless, and engineered for modern living.

CES as a Launchpad for What’s Next

HIZERO’s presence at CES 2026 marks more than a product showcase—it represents a bold step toward reshaping the global cleaning landscape. By unveiling a full spectrum of no-suction innovations, HIZERO has demonstrated not only its technological depth, but also its long-term commitment to driving smarter, more sustainable solutions for everyday life.

As the brand continues to expand globally and evolve its product ecosystem, HIZERO is poised to lead the next generation of clean—one defined not by louder machines or higher wattage, but by intelligent design, user empowerment, and uncompromising hygiene.