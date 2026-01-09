Bosuer Electric Off-Road Innovation Takes the Spotlight at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhejiang Bosuer Motion Apparatus Co., Ltd. (Bosuer), a manufacturer specializing in electric off-road vehicles and an established electric dirt bike supplier, is presenting its latest electric dirt bike innovations at CES 2026, introducing an expanded and refined lineup aimed at accelerating the electrification of the off-road powersports market. At this year’s show, Bosuer is highlighting four core electric off-road motorcycle models — E60, E72, S6 (ES60), and the newly launched S5 — demonstrating the company’s growing technological depth and product breadth in high-performance electric mobility.

As electric propulsion continues to move beyond urban transportation and into performance-driven recreational segments, Bosuer’s presence at CES underscores a broader industry shift. Off-road riding, long defined by combustion engines, is now entering an era where electric power delivers competitive speed, torque, and endurance, while offering quieter operation and reduced environmental impact.





A Focused Electric Off-Road Portfolio

The four motorcycles showcased at CES 2026 represent Bosuer’s strategic approach to serving different rider profiles, from entry-level enthusiasts to experienced off-road riders seeking higher power and extended capability.

The E60 stands as a versatile model designed for riders who want a balanced combination of performance, control, and range. Powered by a 60V lithium battery and a motor with a nominal output of 3kW, the E60 delivers a top speed of approximately 90 km/h. Under moderate riding conditions, its range can reach up to 115 kilometers. The model features hydraulic disc brakes, a sinewave FOC controller for smooth throttle response, and a lightweight chassis designed to maintain agility across trails and uneven terrain. These characteristics make the E60 suitable for recreational trail riding, rider training, and general off-road use.

At the higher-performance end of the lineup, Bosuer is showcasing the E72, engineered for riders who demand maximum output and durability. Featuring a 72V battery system and a significantly more powerful electric drivetrain, the E72 achieves a top speed of around 105 km/h with peak motor power reaching up to 17kW. Designed with long-travel suspension, reinforced structural components, and larger wheels, the E72 targets more aggressive riding scenarios and challenging off-road environments, positioning it as Bosuer’s flagship performance model at the show.





S5: A New Entry-Level Electric Off-Road Model

Making its official debut at CES 2026 is the S5, Bosuer’s newest electric off-road motorcycle. Designed as an accessible yet capable model, the S5 is powered by a 72V / 25Ah battery paired with a 3000W motor. It reaches a maximum speed of 75 km/h and offers a range of up to 70 kilometers, depending on riding conditions.

The S5 features three speed modes—25, 55, and 75 km/h—allowing for gradual progression and controlled riding, particularly beneficial for new riders, youth programs, and fleet or rental applications. Despite its approachable positioning, the S5 is built with serious off-road hardware, including front and rear suspension, 17-inch front and 14-inch rear off-road tires, and an IPX4-rated electrical system for basic water resistance. With a net weight of 65 kg and a charging time of approximately five hours, the S5 balances practicality with durability.





S6 (ES60): Balanced Power and Control

Also drawing attention on the CES show floor is the S6 (ES60), internationally marketed as ES6 (ES60)0, a model that emphasizes precision, adaptability, and rider-focused design. The S6 (ES60) is equipped with a 60V 35Ah lithium battery and a 3kW nominal motor, delivering peak power of up to 5.5kW. With a top speed of 75 km/h and selectable riding modes—Low, Drive, and Sport—the S6 (ES60) allows riders to tailor performance output to different terrains and skill levels.

With a wheelbase of 1225 mm, a seat height of 815 mm, and a total vehicle weight of approximately 67 kg including the battery, the S6 (ES60) offers a balanced geometry that supports both stability and maneuverability. These attributes make it a flexible option for recreational riders, training applications, and controlled off-road environments.

Beyond Motorcycles: Electric ATVs in Bosuer’s Product Strategy

In addition to its electric dirt bike lineup, Bosuer also develops and manufactures electric all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) for recreational and utility use. While the company has chosen to focus its CES 2026 exhibition on electric off-road motorcycles, the ATV product line remains an important part of Bosuer’s long-term roadmap. These electric ATVs apply the same design principles seen in the motorcycle range, including high-torque electric drivetrains, rugged frames, and low-maintenance operation.





Positioning for the Future of Off-Road Mobility

Bosuer’s participation in CES 2026 reflects the company’s ambition to play a larger role in the global electric powersports market. By presenting a lineup that ranges from entry-level to high-performance models, the company is addressing a wide spectrum of riders while emphasizing the practical advantages of electric propulsion—instant torque, reduced noise, lower operating costs, and simplified maintenance.

As electric technology continues to mature, events such as CES are becoming important platforms for redefining what off-road vehicles can be. Through the launch of the new S5 and the continued evolution of the E60, E72, and S6 (ES60), Zhejiang Bosuer Motion Apparatus Co., Ltd. is positioning itself as a committed innovator in the transition toward a cleaner, quieter, and more accessible future for off-road riding.

Media Contact:

Emma Taylor

Brand Promotion Manager

Email: emma.taylor@ssedigital.com

For more information, please visit:

https://www.bsemotor.com/

https://www.bsemojo.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95931b07-1039-4ce1-9a02-eb605eac4001

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/969b5c9c-5838-4e29-a5bc-4d5868d35443

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ca6e6c1-c2ba-45f5-882f-32dc628b7ab8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/011499d1-b622-4aea-9a61-783a16f27b2f