AACSB Opens Public Comment on 2026 Global Standards for Business Education

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AACSB International today released exposure drafts of its inaugural Global Standards for Business Education and 2026 Accounting Accreditation Standards inviting feedback from business schools, faculty, students, employers, higher education associations, and other stakeholders worldwide.

The new Global Standards for Business Education, a revision of AACSB’s highly respected Accreditation Standards, are designed to serve all business schools, not only those that hold AACSB accreditation. They provide a globally recognized framework that any school can use to guide strategic development, strengthen performance, and demonstrate impact to learners, employers, and higher education stakeholders.

The release comes as AACSB marks its 110th anniversary, reflecting the organization’s evolution in how it advances quality and impact in business education worldwide.

“Business education is being asked to do more than ever – prepare learners for a dynamic economy, generate knowledge that informs practice, and help address societal challenges,” said Lily Bi, President and CEO of AACSB International. “These exposure drafts are an invitation to the global community to help shape a modern, practical, and values-driven standards framework that supports excellence across diverse missions and contexts. We encourage stakeholders to review these drafts and share feedback so the final standards reflect what business and accounting education need now, and what they must become next.”

AACSB’s proposed Standards come at a moment when business education is facing heightened scrutiny and rising expectations, from clearer evidence of learning outcomes to stronger connections among curriculum, research, and societal impact. “The introduction of the Global Standards for Business Education reinforces AACSB’s role as a global standard setter and strengthens the broader ecosystem of business education,” said Stephanie Bryant, Executive Vice President and Chief Accreditation Officer of AACSB International, noting that for schools, the drafts provide “a clear and adaptable framework to demonstrate quality” and to “accelerate continuous improvement.” The new Global Standards for Business Education and 2026 Accounting Standards are designed to help schools navigate evolving learner needs, workforce disruption, and rapid technological change, while keeping a consistent global benchmark for quality and continuous improvement.

What’s in the exposure drafts

The draft Standards emphasize mission-driven, outcome-focused quality across three core areas:

Strategic Management that aligns strategy, governance, and resources to support long-term quality and continuous improvement.

that aligns strategy, governance, and resources to support long-term quality and continuous improvement. Learner Success that strengthens expectations for curriculum, assurance of learning, and digital agility.

that strengthens expectations for curriculum, assurance of learning, and digital agility. Pathways to Impact that advance scholarly influence, academic, and professional engagement.





The Standards aim to support a wide range of institutional models and regional contexts, while maintaining a shared global language for quality in business education.

Learn More

AACSB is hosting a webinar on 12 January 2026 overviewing the key proposed changes to the AACSB business and accounting accreditation standards outlined in the Exposure Drafts. Register here

How to participate

AACSB encourages stakeholders to review the exposure drafts of its inaugural Global Standards for Business Education and 2026 Accounting Accreditation Standards and submit comments via survey until 7 February 2026. Input will inform revisions and the finalization of the 2026 Standards.

About AACSB

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) connects educators, learners, and businesses to create the next generation of great leaders. With more than 2,000 member organizations and over 1,000 accredited business schools worldwide, AACSB is the world’s largest business education network. Through its global standards, accreditation, and thought leadership, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education.

aacsb.edu

mediarelations@aacsb.edu