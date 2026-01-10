UREVO at CES 2026: “3×8hrs Smart Wellness Ecosystem” Makes You Achieve More with Less

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES2026 — Las Vegas Venetian Expo Halls A-D,#56032

UREVO, a fast-growing smart wellness brand, returns to CES with a clear mission: “Achieve more with less by providing smart wellness equipment and services.” The brand continues to redefine how people move, work, recover, and rest, showcasing products designed to seamlessly integrate wellness into modern life.

Three Core Products Powering Everyday Performance

At CES, UREVO spotlights three flagship products with standout benefits:

CyberPad for Office — the best wellness mate for your standing desk, allowing you to walk while working and effortlessly integrate movement into your workday. Recognized for its innovation and real-world impact, CyberPad for Office was awarded Digital Trends’ Best of CES 2026 .

. Recovery Boots — AI-driven smart recovery technology that delivers professional-grade relaxation anytime, anywhere, helping muscles recover faster and efficiently. The product’s advanced recovery experience earned industry recognition, winning Best of CES 2026 awards from both Wareable and TWICE .

. CyberMega — a must-have for home marathon training, offering immersive, professional-level workouts for serious runners and endurance athletes.



These products exemplify UREVO’s vision: smart wellness that fits into every aspect of your day—work, workout, and recovery.

Introducing the “3×8hrs Smart Wellness Ecosystem”

CES also serves as the stage for UREVO’s broader brand concept: the “3×8hrs Smart Wellness Ecosystem,” designed to optimize the three 8-hour segments of life—work, life, and sleep—through connected, intelligent solutions.

Together, these innovations reinforce UREVO’s positioning as a brand enabling smarter, healthier living—helping people achieve more with less while inspiring a global audience.

That same philosophy now extends beyond everyday wellness into professional sports.

Extending Smart Wellness into Professional Sports

At CES 2026, UREVO announced a strategic partnership with the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA), becoming its Official Wellness and Recovery Partner. The collaboration extends UREVO’s “3×8hrs Smart Wellness Ecosystem” into professional snowsports, supporting USASA’s nationwide competitions and athlete community with AI-powered fitness and recovery solutions.

Through its integrated fitness and recovery solutions, UREVO helps athletes recover faster and stay performance-ready across training and competition. The partnership also features on-site recovery activations at key USASA events, underscoring UREVO’s commitment to connecting everyday smart wellness with elite athletic performance.

UREVO App: AI-Powered Smart Wellness Hub

Beyond Smart, Beyond Science — the UREVO App serves as the central hub of the 3×8hrs Smart Wellness Ecosystem, connecting all UREVO devices and giving users full control of their wellness journey.

UREVO App Knows You Well — Personalized insights and AI-driven guidance help you understand your body like never before.

Optimize Your Workout — Track, analyze, and enhance your performance with immersive, easy-to-read data.

Always Feel Your Fit — Comprehensive data coverage ensures your work, workout, and recovery are perfectly aligned.

Never Miss Your Effort — Granular, detailed metrics empower smarter decisions and consistent progress.

Through the App, users can seamlessly implement their 3×8h wellness routine, turning data into actionable insights and making work, workout, and sleep smarter, more connected, and fully optimized.

Visit UREVO at the Las Vegas Venetian Expo Halls A-D, #56032 in CES 2026 to experience the ecosystem firsthand and meet the UREVO team.

