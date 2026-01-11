New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Development Progress with Over $19.7M Raised Since 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto markets move in cycles, and each new cycle introduces a handful of projects that enter the conversation as potential contenders. Many traders look for the next top crypto before the mainstream arrives, especially when development progress is public and the roadmap is active.





Over the past year, one new crypto has begun to attract attention from analysts and early investors due to steady fundraising, protocol updates, and platform development. That cryptocurrency is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new cheap crypto that aims to reshape how lending and borrowing work on-chain.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance is working on a decentralized lending protocol designed to support both Peer to Contract (P2C) and Peer to Peer (P2P) markets. The goal is to create a system where users can lend and borrow assets without intermediaries, while still having risk control, interest logic, and collateral rules enforced at the protocol level.

The design allows users to either interact through shared liquidity pools or negotiate loan terms directly with other participants. Both pathways support lending and borrowing, giving Mutuum Finance more flexibility than traditional pool-only lending platforms.

Adoption has grown steadily as the project advanced through its roadmap. Since early 2025, Mutuum Finance has raised over $19.7M from participants and has expanded to more than 18,800 holders. These metrics matter for a lending protocol because future liquidity, user acquisition, and transaction volume often depend on early capital formation.

Phase Structure and Momentum

Interest also increased due to Mutuum Finance’s token economy. The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7 with a portion of the stage’s allocation still open. Each phase carries a fixed price and set allocation that must be sold before advancing to the next crypto tier. This structure rewards early entry because later phases open with higher pricing.

The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01, placing the current increase at roughly to 300% from the initial stage. Many describe this as a sign of conviction driven by roadmap progress and expectations for the V1 launch.

To maintain user engagement, Mutuum Finance also runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This mechanism has created ongoing activity without relying on hype alone. Retail participants compete with whale buyers, which has resulted in continued buying flow even during quieter market days.





Token Allocation and Supply Distribution

Mutuum Finance has also communicated its token supply structure, something many early-stage crypto projects fail to do. The total MUTM supply is fixed at 4 billion tokens, creating a known maximum quantity before trading begins.

Out of that supply, 45.5% is allocated for the presale, making it one of the larger early distribution allocations seen this cycle. This choice gives the market wider access during its early development period instead of limiting availability to private rounds.

As of now, 825 million MUTM have been sold from the presale allocation, showing consistent buy-side participation. The project has also enabled card payments, which has expanded access for users who prefer not to source cryptocurrency first.

Roadmap Milestones and Why V1 Matters

The development trajectory for Mutuum Finance has also influenced market perception. The protocol is advancing toward its V1 release , which aligns with its roadmap Phase 2 objectives. V1 will introduce the functional lending and borrowing module, mtToken accounting, collateral logic, liquidation rules, and risk control mechanisms.

Many traders categorize this type of catalyst as fundamental rather than narrative. Lending protocols often see activity during bullish cycles because collateralized borrowing increases when traders seek leverage or liquidity without selling core holdings. If broader conditions turn bullish in 2026, demand for decentralized markets could expand, and Mutuum Finance would already be positioned with its first version active.

While no outcome is guaranteed, these signals explain why some traders are accumulating MUTM before listings. With V1 set to open on Ethereum and Phase 7 nearing allocation completion, demand may increase as late entrants position ahead of the next crypto price tier.

Mutuum Finance represents a different profile than speculative meme tokens. It sits in the category of DeFi crypto projects building infrastructure for on-chain markets. When looking for new crypto with structural narratives rather than temporary swings, MUTM has entered the conversation as one of the more notable early-stage contenders this cycle.