Paul Chua Joins Health-ISAC® as Asia Pacific Operations Director

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Chua as its new Asia Pacific (APAC) Operations Director.

In this pivotal role, Mr. Chua will oversee Health-ISAC’s operations across the APAC region, focusing on expanding the organization’s regional presence and fostering collaboration among member organizations. He will also be responsible for building and maintaining strategic partnerships with regional stakeholders, such as industry associations, government agencies, and law enforcement, to improve cybersecurity awareness and patient safety.

Mr. Chua brings nearly 30 years of experience in managing IT and cybersecurity operations across the APAC region. Most recently, he served as the Greater Asia Cybersecurity Officer at Becton Dickinson (BD), where he led initiatives to secure IT, OT, and medical device products. His deep expertise in both the health and cybersecurity sectors makes him uniquely qualified to lead Health-ISAC’s mission in this diverse and rapidly evolving market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the Health-ISAC team," said Denise Anderson, President and CEO of Health-ISAC. "His extensive background in the health sector, his experience as a participating Health-ISAC member and his proven track record of building strong networks across the APAC region will be invaluable as we continue to solidify our global commitment to securing the health sector".

Errol Weiss, Chief Security Officer at Health-ISAC, added: "Cybersecurity is a team sport, and information sharing is at the heart of our collective defense. Having worked with Paul through his leadership at BD and his active role in APACMed, I have seen firsthand his commitment to health sector resilience. His deep technical background and ability to navigate complex regulatory environments across APAC will be critical as we expand our regional capabilities."

A recognized thought leader, Mr. Chua is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and serves as an active member of APACMed, where he focuses on cybersecurity information sharing. He holds a Bachelor of Computer Engineering from Nanyang Technological University and a joint MBA from HKUST and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He is also a certified cybersecurity professional with GCIH, CISSP, CCSP, and FIP credentials.

"I am honored to join Health-ISAC and contribute to its mission of building a resilient health community," said Paul Chua. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to bring meaningful value to our members and enhance the collective security posture of the APAC health ecosystem".

Health-ISAC invites the regional health community to meet Paul Chua and the expanding APAC operations team in person at the 2026 APAC Summit. The event will be held in Bali, providing a premier opportunity for stakeholders to share insights, discuss regional threats, and strengthen the collaborative network. For more information and to register, please visit: https://health-isac.org/summit-meeting/2026-apac/ .

ABOUT HEALTH-ISAC

Health-ISAC (Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center) is a global, non-profit, member-driven organization where health sector stakeholders join a trusted community and forum for sharing timely, actionable, and relevant information. This information includes intelligence on cyber and physical security threats, as well as best practices and mitigation strategies to ensure operational resilience and patient safety.

