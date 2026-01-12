Expert Advice from WhiskMe Transportation on Choosing the Right Distilleries for First-Time Visitors Now Featured in HelloNation Magazine

BARDSTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How should first-time visitors plan their itinerary along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail? According to Victoria and Josh Hoff of WhiskMe Transportation, the key lies in striking the right balance between historic sites and craft distilleries. In an expert feature in HelloNation Magazine , the Hoffs share practical guidance for new travelers looking to explore bourbon distilleries in a way that’s both educational and memorable.

The article outlines that historic distilleries give visitors a sense of Kentucky’s deep-rooted bourbon history, complete with tours through century-old warehouses, copper stills, and structured tastings that dive into the science and supply chain of bourbon production. These guided tours often include barrel-aging demonstrations and bottling line walk-throughs that add dimension to the experience. In contrast, the Hoffs recommend visiting craft distilleries in Kentucky for their small-batch atmosphere and opportunities for personal interaction with distillers. These venues often feature experimental mash bills and more intimate storytelling sessions, giving visitors a closer look at the art behind each bottle.

Victoria and Josh Hoff also suggest practical considerations like seeking out tours labeled “barrel rickhouse” or “behind-the-scenes” for more immersive experiences. They recommend allowing at least ninety minutes per stop to avoid rushing and to better absorb the cultural and technical depth of each distillery. Their approach blends structure with discovery, offering first-timers a deeper appreciation of what makes bourbon culture so unique.

The full article, Choosing Distilleries for First-Time Visitors , highlights the importance of planning a balanced itinerary that combines iconic locations with smaller producers for a richer, more well-rounded journey into Kentucky’s bourbon heritage.

