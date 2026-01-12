CHC Navigation Brings PointX and StellaX Positioning to Smart Lawn Mowing with MOVA NAVAX 5000 AWD at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), a provider of positioning and navigation technologies, announced that MOVA has integrated CHCNAV PointX integrated satellite ground service and the StellaX high precision positioning chip into its NAVAX 5000 AWD intelligent robotic lawn mower, unveiled at CES 2026. The integrated positioning solution is designed to support centimeter level accuracy for wire-free mowing, without requiring users to install a local RTK base station or subscribe to cellular data plans.

Wire-free robotic mowers are accelerating adoption of virtual boundaries and automated coverage. Many systems rely on local RTK reference stations, network RTK, or cloud connectivity, which can increase installation complexity and introduce ongoing service costs. CHCNAV and MOVA developed a positioning architecture designed to address these limitations through satellite delivered corrections combined with onboard sensor fusion.

Positioning designed for wire-free mowing without local base stations

NAVAX 5000 AWD uses CHCNAV PointX integrated satellite ground service to deliver GNSS enhancement signals via satellite. With the StellaX high precision positioning chip, the mower can achieve centimeter level positioning across supported regions without requiring users to deploy and maintain an RTK base station at home. This approach is designed to reduce setup time, remove routine base station maintenance, and avoid recurring cellular data fees for positioning corrections.

Sensor fusion navigation for complex yards

Residential yards often include trees, walls, fences, and buildings that degrade satellite visibility and create multipath effects. NAVAX 5000 AWD combines satellite based RTK positioning with binocular vision and LiDAR to strengthen navigation performance in these environments.

With PointX and StellaX, the system is designed to deliver stable positioning and consistent path tracking in obstructed areas where traditional GPS RTK only approaches can be difficult to sustain.

Fast initialization for everyday use

PointX integrated satellite ground services support rapid RTK initialization to reduce waiting time at startup. This enables power on and go operation for typical mowing sessions and supports repeated runs with minimal user intervention.

Qin Ling, CTO of MOVA, said: “NAVAX 5000 AWD brings satellite based RTK positioning together with vision and LiDAR to deliver strong performance in network-free and complex yard scenarios. This helps provide consistent mowing results for end users and supports broader adoption of wire-free robotic mowing.”

Pan Jei, Business Line General Manager at CHC Navigation, said: “This collaborative launch highlights the technical maturity and commercial readiness of our PointX integrated satellite ground service and StellaX high precision positioning chip solution. We remain committed to an open ecosystem approach and will continue partnering with global innovators to make integrated satellite ground high precision positioning a core standard for smart lawn mowing robots.”

About MOVA

MOVA is a global smart living brand focused on AI-powered household and outdoor solutions. Its product portfolio spans home care and smart outdoor equipment. MOVA designs connected products and user-friendly experiences that help customers simplify everyday tasks at home and outdoors. Learn more: www.mova-tech.com

About CHC Navigation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) develops positioning, navigation, and geospatial technologies for industrial and consumer applications. Its portfolio includes high precision GNSS, positioning services, and embedded modules that support automation across multiple sectors. Learn More: https://navigation.chcnav.com/

