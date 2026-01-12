LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

12 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 09 January 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 32,169 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 436.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 441.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 439.640617

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,785,722 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,213,765 have voting rights and 1,134,038 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 439.640617 32,169

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 238 437.00 09:13:25 LSE 207 436.50 09:13:26 LSE 17 436.50 09:13:26 LSE 224 436.50 09:13:26 LSE 224 436.50 09:14:04 LSE 664 436.50 09:14:04 LSE 53 436.50 09:16:17 LSE 224 436.50 09:16:17 LSE 592 436.50 09:16:17 LSE 41 436.50 09:18:56 LSE 17 437.00 09:53:09 LSE 12 437.00 09:53:09 LSE 17 437.00 10:19:59 LSE 71 437.00 10:22:13 LSE 71 437.00 10:22:13 LSE 1 437.50 11:06:16 LSE 216 437.50 11:11:05 LSE 236 437.50 11:11:05 LSE 271 438.00 11:15:31 LSE 787 441.00 13:41:05 LSE 282 441.00 13:41:05 LSE 300 441.00 13:41:05 LSE 67 441.00 13:41:05 LSE 418 440.50 13:42:27 LSE 334 440.50 13:42:27 LSE 510 441.00 14:06:58 LSE 88 441.00 14:06:58 LSE 832 441.00 14:06:58 LSE 465 441.00 14:06:58 LSE 224 441.00 14:12:55 LSE 224 441.00 14:12:55 LSE 224 441.00 14:12:55 LSE 224 441.00 14:12:55 LSE 121 441.00 14:13:43 LSE 17 441.00 14:25:05 LSE 681 441.00 14:28:38 LSE 86 441.00 14:28:38 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:38 LSE 317 441.00 14:28:38 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:38 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:38 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:38 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:38 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:38 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:38 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:38 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:38 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:41 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:41 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:41 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:41 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:41 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:41 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:41 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:41 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:41 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:44 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:44 LSE 169 441.00 14:28:44 LSE 55 441.00 14:28:44 LSE 448 441.00 14:28:44 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:44 LSE 171 441.00 14:28:44 LSE 60 441.00 14:28:44 LSE 4 441.00 14:28:44 LSE 110 441.00 14:28:44 LSE 51 441.00 14:28:44 LSE 63 441.00 14:28:44 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:51 LSE 821 441.00 14:28:51 LSE 224 441.00 14:28:51 LSE 317 441.00 14:29:03 LSE 224 441.00 14:29:03 LSE 331 441.00 14:29:03 LSE 139 441.00 14:29:03 LSE 85 441.00 14:29:08 LSE 193 441.00 14:29:15 LSE 31 441.00 14:29:30 LSE 197 441.00 14:29:30 LSE 224 441.00 14:29:30 LSE 224 441.00 14:29:30 LSE 224 441.00 14:29:49 LSE 132 441.00 14:30:00 LSE 224 441.00 14:30:00 LSE 86 441.00 14:30:00 LSE 224 441.00 14:30:11 LSE 224 441.00 14:30:23 LSE 25 441.00 14:30:37 LSE 199 441.00 14:30:37 LSE 140 441.00 14:32:03 LSE 117 441.00 14:38:20 LSE 84 441.00 14:38:20 LSE 224 441.00 14:38:30 LSE 216 441.00 14:38:30 LSE 96 441.00 14:38:30 LSE 34 441.00 14:38:55 LSE 128 441.00 14:38:55 LSE 133 441.00 14:40:15 LSE 239 441.00 14:40:15 LSE 343 438.00 15:04:45 LSE 364 438.00 15:04:45 LSE 346 437.00 15:06:41 LSE 341 437.00 15:06:41 LSE 885 438.00 15:26:58 LSE 866 438.00 15:26:58 LSE 636 438.50 15:28:31 LSE 844 438.50 15:28:31 LSE 85 438.50 15:28:31 LSE 362 438.50 15:28:31 LSE 232 438.50 15:28:31 LSE 501 438.50 16:00:35 LSE 534 438.50 16:00:35 LSE 229 438.50 16:02:55 LSE 619 438.50 16:02:55 LSE 281 438.50 16:02:55 LSE 582 438.50 16:02:55 LSE 886 438.50 16:21:51 LSE 862 438.50 16:21:51 LSE 70 438.50 16:22:00 LSE 886 438.50 16:22:00 LSE

For further information please contact:



Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.