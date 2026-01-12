Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
12 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:09 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:32,169
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):436.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):441.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):439.640617

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,785,722 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,213,765 have voting rights and 1,134,038 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE439.64061732,169

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
238437.0009:13:25LSE  
207436.5009:13:26LSE  
17436.5009:13:26LSE  
224436.5009:13:26LSE  
224436.5009:14:04LSE  
664436.5009:14:04LSE  
53436.5009:16:17LSE  
224436.5009:16:17LSE  
592436.5009:16:17LSE  
41436.5009:18:56LSE  
17437.0009:53:09LSE  
12437.0009:53:09LSE  
17437.0010:19:59LSE  
71437.0010:22:13LSE  
71437.0010:22:13LSE  
1437.5011:06:16LSE  
216437.5011:11:05LSE  
236437.5011:11:05LSE  
271438.0011:15:31LSE  
787441.0013:41:05LSE  
282441.0013:41:05LSE  
300441.0013:41:05LSE  
67441.0013:41:05LSE  
418440.5013:42:27LSE  
334440.5013:42:27LSE  
510441.0014:06:58LSE  
88441.0014:06:58LSE  
832441.0014:06:58LSE  
465441.0014:06:58LSE  
224441.0014:12:55LSE  
224441.0014:12:55LSE  
224441.0014:12:55LSE  
224441.0014:12:55LSE  
121441.0014:13:43LSE  
17441.0014:25:05LSE  
681441.0014:28:38LSE  
86441.0014:28:38LSE  
224441.0014:28:38LSE  
317441.0014:28:38LSE  
224441.0014:28:38LSE  
224441.0014:28:38LSE  
224441.0014:28:38LSE  
224441.0014:28:38LSE  
224441.0014:28:38LSE  
224441.0014:28:38LSE  
224441.0014:28:38LSE  
224441.0014:28:38LSE  
224441.0014:28:41LSE  
224441.0014:28:41LSE  
224441.0014:28:41LSE  
224441.0014:28:41LSE  
224441.0014:28:41LSE  
224441.0014:28:41LSE  
224441.0014:28:41LSE  
224441.0014:28:41LSE  
224441.0014:28:41LSE  
224441.0014:28:44LSE  
224441.0014:28:44LSE  
169441.0014:28:44LSE  
55441.0014:28:44LSE  
448441.0014:28:44LSE  
224441.0014:28:44LSE  
171441.0014:28:44LSE  
60441.0014:28:44LSE  
4441.0014:28:44LSE  
110441.0014:28:44LSE  
51441.0014:28:44LSE  
63441.0014:28:44LSE  
224441.0014:28:51LSE  
821441.0014:28:51LSE  
224441.0014:28:51LSE  
317441.0014:29:03LSE  
224441.0014:29:03LSE  
331441.0014:29:03LSE  
139441.0014:29:03LSE  
85441.0014:29:08LSE  
193441.0014:29:15LSE  
31441.0014:29:30LSE  
197441.0014:29:30LSE  
224441.0014:29:30LSE  
224441.0014:29:30LSE  
224441.0014:29:49LSE  
132441.0014:30:00LSE  
224441.0014:30:00LSE  
86441.0014:30:00LSE  
224441.0014:30:11LSE  
224441.0014:30:23LSE  
25441.0014:30:37LSE  
199441.0014:30:37LSE  
140441.0014:32:03LSE  
117441.0014:38:20LSE  
84441.0014:38:20LSE  
224441.0014:38:30LSE  
216441.0014:38:30LSE  
96441.0014:38:30LSE  
34441.0014:38:55LSE  
128441.0014:38:55LSE  
133441.0014:40:15LSE  
239441.0014:40:15LSE  
343438.0015:04:45LSE  
364438.0015:04:45LSE  
346437.0015:06:41LSE  
341437.0015:06:41LSE  
885438.0015:26:58LSE  
866438.0015:26:58LSE  
636438.5015:28:31LSE  
844438.5015:28:31LSE  
85438.5015:28:31LSE  
362438.5015:28:31LSE  
232438.5015:28:31LSE  
501438.5016:00:35LSE  
534438.5016:00:35LSE  
229438.5016:02:55LSE  
619438.5016:02:55LSE  
281438.5016:02:55LSE  
582438.5016:02:55LSE  
886438.5016:21:51LSE  
862438.5016:21:51LSE  
70438.5016:22:00LSE  
886438.5016:22:00LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

