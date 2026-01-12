Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 05 January 2026 – 09 January 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 2:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|38,470,521
|17.03
|655,164,825
|05 January 2026
|160,000
|18.43
|2,948,800
|06 January 2026
|170,000
|18.53
|3,150,100
|07 January 2026
|190,000
|18.27
|3,471,300
|08 January 2026
|190,000
|18.05
|3,429,500
|09 January 2026
|190,000
|17.97
|3,414,300
|Total, week number 2
|900,000
|18.24
|16,414,000
|Accumulated under the program
|39,370,521
|17.06
|671,578,825
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 42,210,970 own shares corresponding to 2.91% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments