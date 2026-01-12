Festi hf.: Buyback program week 2

In week 2 2026, Festi purchased in total 195,000 own shares for total amount of 63,850,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
Week 25.1.202512:07           35.000326,00    11.410.000
Week 26.1.202514:13           40.000326,00    13.040.000
Week 27.1.202614:13           40.000325    13.000.000
Week 29.1.202613:13           80.000330    26.400.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 3,580,000 own shares or 1.15% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,028,774 own shares for 336,395,420 ISK and holds today 3,775,000 own shares or 1.21% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


