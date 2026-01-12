|Company announcement no. 2 2026
12 January 2026
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 2
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 2:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|17,830,560
|256.2825
|4,569,660,826
|05 January 2026
|65,000
|323.2796
|21,013,174
|06 January 2026
|65,000
|318.8054
|20,722,351
|07 January 2026
|65,000
|314.8435
|20,464,828
|08 January 2026
|65,000
|313.7931
|20,396,552
|09 January 2026
|65,000
|313.9058
|20,403,877
|Total accumulated over week 2
|325,000
|316.9255
|103,000,781
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|18,155,560
|257.3681
|4,672,661,607
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.174% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
