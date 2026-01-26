Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 4

Company announcement no. 4 2026

26 January 2026



On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.



The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 4:


 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement18,480,029258.47274,776,583,757
19 January 202665,000316.511920,573,274
20 January 202665,000311.167020,225,855
21 January 202670,000310.477721,733,439
22 January 202663,000322.338220,307,307
23 January 202663,000320.318520,180,066
Total accumulated over week 4326,000316.0121103,019,940
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme18,806,029259.47024,879,603,696




With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.252% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.





Danske Bank

Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70


