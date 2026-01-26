|Company announcement no. 4 2026
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
26 January 2026
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 4
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 4:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|18,480,029
|258.4727
|4,776,583,757
|19 January 2026
|65,000
|316.5119
|20,573,274
|20 January 2026
|65,000
|311.1670
|20,225,855
|21 January 2026
|70,000
|310.4777
|21,733,439
|22 January 2026
|63,000
|322.3382
|20,307,307
|23 January 2026
|63,000
|320.3185
|20,180,066
|Total accumulated over week 4
|326,000
|316.0121
|103,019,940
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|18,806,029
|259.4702
|4,879,603,696
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.252% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
Attachment