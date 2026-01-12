Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 5 to 9 January 2026.
|No. of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total previous announcement
|2,764,761
|13.80
|38,140,722.07
|5 January 2026
|25,000
|13.31
|332,700.00
|6 January 2026
|25,000
|13.55
|338,635.00
|7 January 2026
|25,000
|13.19
|329,800.00
|8 January 2026
|30,000
|12.45
|373,521.00
|9 January 2026
|30,000
|12.55
|376,563.00
|Total this period
|135,000
|12.97
|1,751,219.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,899,761
|13.80
|39,891,941.07
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 5,084,497 own shares corresponding to 3.45% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.
