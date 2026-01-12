Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 5 to 9 January 2026.

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total previous announcement 2,764,761 13.80 38,140,722.07 5 January 2026 25,000 13.31 332,700.00 6 January 2026 25,000 13.55 338,635.00 7 January 2026 25,000 13.19 329,800.00 8 January 2026 30,000 12.45 373,521.00 9 January 2026 30,000 12.55 376,563.00 Total this period 135,000 12.97 1,751,219.00 Accumulated under the programme 2,899,761 13.80 39,891,941.07

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 5,084,497 own shares corresponding to 3.45% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.

Attachments