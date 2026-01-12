Correction: Final terms for bonds to be listed 13th January 2026

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 12th January 2026

Announcement no. 04/2026





Correction: Only in the danish version





Final terms for bonds to be listed 13th January 2026



On 13th January 2026, Jyske Realkredit A/S will be listing new Covered Bonds (SDO). Final terms for the bond are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bonds consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated June 27th 2025.



Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com



Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit A/S



www.jyskerealkredit.com

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

