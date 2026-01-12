CoinEx 8th Anniversary Offline VIP Trip Concludes Successfully in Armenia





HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx proudly hosted its first offline VIP trip in Armenia, from December 16 to 19, 2025, to celebrate the platform’s 8th anniversary. This invitation-only event marked a meaningful milestone in CoinEx’s journey, bringing together nearly 20 core VIP clients to commemorate eight years of shared growth and long-term partnership.

Designed as an intimate and immersive experience, the three-day program thoughtfully combined local sightseeing, cultural dining experiences, and dedicated networking sessions. This carefully curated format fostered a relaxed yet professional atmosphere, allowing participants to step away from daily market dynamics and engage in open, face-to-face conversations. The setting encouraged genuine dialogue, mutual understanding, and the strengthening of long-term trust between CoinEx and its valued institutional partners.

Throughout the event, CoinEx team members engaged closely with VIP clients, exchanging insights on market cycles, liquidity dynamics, and evolving industry trends. These discussions also offered a reflective look back at CoinEx’s development—from its early entrepreneurial beginnings to its present role as a globally trusted crypto trading platform—while exploring future opportunities in an increasingly mature and regulated market environment.

As CoinEx continues its voyage forward, the platform extends its sincere appreciation to all attending VIP partners for their continued trust and collaboration. CoinEx remains dedicated to growing alongside its partners, navigating market cycles together, and creating long-term value across the global crypto ecosystem.

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

