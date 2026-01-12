ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 5 to 9 January 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 157,440 1,955,351,799 5 January 2026 600 14,986.3333 8,991,800 6 January 2026 500 15,274.9200 7,637,460 7 January 2026 550 15,541.6545 8,547,910 8 January 2026 531 15,228.8701 8,086,530 9 January 2026 540 15,184.5185 8,199,640 Total 5-9 January 2026 2,721 41,463,340 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 69,692 928,750,049 Accumulated under the program 160,161 1,996,815,139 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 891,919 11,172,703,526 5 January 2026 3,006 14,948.2036 44,934,300 6 January 2026 2,505 15,271.3633 38,254,765 7 January 2026 2,756 15,565.9706 42,899,815 8 January 2026 2,661 15,244.0755 40,564,485 9 January 2026 2,706 15,241.7166 41,244,085 Total 5-9 January 2026 13,634 207,897,450 Bought from the Foundation* 1,784 15,248.5832 27,203,473 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 394,872 5,275,871,795 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 907,337 11,407,804,449

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 160,161 A shares and 1,021,359 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.46% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 12 January 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3363

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1





Attachments