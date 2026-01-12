A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).               
         
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                          

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 5 to 9 January 2026:                                         

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 157,440 1,955,351,799
5 January 202660014,986.33338,991,800
6 January 202650015,274.92007,637,460
7 January 202655015,541.65458,547,910
8 January 202653115,228.87018,086,530
9 January 202654015,184.51858,199,640
Total 5-9 January 20262,721 41,463,340
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 69,692 928,750,049
Accumulated under the program 160,161 1,996,815,139
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)891,919 11,172,703,526
5 January 20263,00614,948.203644,934,300
6 January 20262,50515,271.363338,254,765
7 January 20262,75615,565.970642,899,815
8 January 20262,66115,244.075540,564,485
9 January 20262,70615,241.716641,244,085
Total 5-9 January 202613,634 207,897,450
Bought from the Foundation*1,78415,248.583227,203,473
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)394,872 5,275,871,795
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)907,337 11,407,804,449

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 160,161 A shares and 1,021,359 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.46% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 12 January 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3363
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1


 

