A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 5 to 9 January 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|157,440
|1,955,351,799
|5 January 2026
|600
|14,986.3333
|8,991,800
|6 January 2026
|500
|15,274.9200
|7,637,460
|7 January 2026
|550
|15,541.6545
|8,547,910
|8 January 2026
|531
|15,228.8701
|8,086,530
|9 January 2026
|540
|15,184.5185
|8,199,640
|Total 5-9 January 2026
|2,721
|41,463,340
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|69,692
|928,750,049
|Accumulated under the program
|160,161
|1,996,815,139
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|891,919
|11,172,703,526
|5 January 2026
|3,006
|14,948.2036
|44,934,300
|6 January 2026
|2,505
|15,271.3633
|38,254,765
|7 January 2026
|2,756
|15,565.9706
|42,899,815
|8 January 2026
|2,661
|15,244.0755
|40,564,485
|9 January 2026
|2,706
|15,241.7166
|41,244,085
|Total 5-9 January 2026
|13,634
|207,897,450
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,784
|15,248.5832
|27,203,473
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|394,872
|5,275,871,795
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|907,337
|11,407,804,449
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 160,161 A shares and 1,021,359 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.46% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 12 January 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3363
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
