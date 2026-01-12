DeFi Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Enters the Next Crypto Phase as V1 Protocol Launch Nears

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to enter its next phase of development as the V1 protocol moves closer to deployment. The project has been building its lending and borrowing infrastructure for more than a year and has now reached a point where the first live version of its system is approaching public testing. The upcoming V1 launch marks a shift from development to operational rollout, and it is happening at the same time as the MUTM token sale continues to advance through its distribution stages.





The V1 announcement was made through Mutuum Finance’s official X account, confirming that the protocol will debut on the Sepolia testnet before finalization for mainnet. Once deployed, the system will activate live credit markets, collateral logic, liquidation methods and interest rate mechanics. This transition is significant for the project because it moves Mutuum Finance from documentation and architecture into the execution phase.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance aims to build a decentralized protocol on Ethereum. The protocol supports lending and borrowing in two different market structures. The first is a pooled liquidity model, where users deposit assets into shared pools and earn yields that adjust based on borrowing demand and utilization rates. Depositors receive mtTokens that track their position and yield generation.

The second market allows direct matching between lenders and borrowers. In this model, borrowers secure loans with collateral and select from rate types and collateral options. Loan to Value (LTV) ratios determine how much can be borrowed against posted collateral. Liquidation processes protect lender liquidity if collateral values move against open positions.

Stablecoin support is also lined up for integration so that users can borrow or lend without price volatility affecting repayment or settlement. Layer-2 expansion plans are also part of the roadmap so that lending and borrowing can scale once transaction throughput increases. This design places Mutuum Finance within the category of DeFi crypto protocols building structured credit systems rather than single-mode lending platforms.

Presale Progress and Token Distribution Data

At the same time that protocol development has advanced, the MUTM token has been distributed through a phased presale model. The token sale began in early 2025 at a price of $0.01 in the first stage. Each phase has a fixed token price and a capped allocation. As allocation fills, the token moves to the next price tier. This structure was designed to support gradual entry rather than speculative surges.

The presale is currently in Phase 7, with MUTM priced around $0.04, marking a 300% increase from the initial sale tier. Participation has been consistent across phases. More than 18,800 holders have entered, and the presale has raised over $19.7 million. This places Mutuum Finance among the larger DeFi token sales in the current market cycle.

Presale data has shown steady growth rather than abrupt participation spikes. This pattern is usually associated with systems still in build-out mode. Funding levels, wallet entry counts, and token distribution statistics have all continued to move upward during the sale period.





Security Preparation Before V1 Release

Security has been a major component of Mutuum Finance’s preparation phase. The protocol completed a full audit with Halborn Security , a firm known for reviewing smart contracts and DeFi codebases.

The Halborn audit evaluated contract logic, interest rate functions, collateral and liquidation mechanisms, and overall protocol behavior. Mutuum Finance also recorded a 90 out of 100 Token Scan score with CertiK and launched a $50,000 bug bounty for ethical reporting of vulnerabilities.

These security measures are important for lending protocols because collateral systems must behave reliably. Interest rate engines, liquidation triggers, oracle feeds, and asset handling all require precise execution. Without these layers, credit platforms cannot sustain large user participation or stable liquidity.

Mutuum Finance intends to integrate oracle feeds to source pricing for collateral, liquidation triggers and risk calculations. Accurate pricing is essential for any credit platform because collateral valuations determine whether loans remain solvent or require intervention. The project has outlined fallback oracle plans and Layer-2 expansion paths as part of its long-term development roadmap.

Increasing Visibility and Participation Features

As the V1 protocol moves toward deployment and security work completes, visibility around the project has increased. Mutuum Finance has also incorporated participation features that support ongoing engagement. The project runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily buyer with $500 in MUTM. This keeps activity constant rather than concentrated around announcements or single events.

The presale also accepts card payments, removing a friction point for users who do not already hold cryptocurrency. This broadens the pool of potential participants and increases wallet count alongside funding totals.

Phase 7 has been noted for faster allocation movement compared with earlier stages. While this has not been accompanied by promotional surges, the shift in pacing suggests that the project has entered a different stage of awareness. The next crypto pricing tier sits closer to the confirmed listing level, which may influence how participants approach allocation during the remainder of the sale period.

Mutuum Finance is now transitioning from the build-out phase into the protocol activation phase. With funding, distribution and security layers in place, attention has shifted from conceptual development to operational execution. The V1 protocol will be the first moment in which the system becomes testable by the public and measurable on-chain.