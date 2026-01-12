New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $19.7M and Moves Through Roadmap Phase 2

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In every cycle, there are periods when quiet development begins turning into visible progress. That moment often happens when a new protocol enters its operational roadmap and begins releasing information that signals it is ready to transition from planning into deployment. In the DeFi sector, a new crypto project has reached that stage. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has advanced into its second roadmap phase while also continuing to distribute its token through a structured sale that has gathered strong attention throughout 2025 and into 2026.





Building a Structured Protocol

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new crypto building decentralized lending and borrowing protocol. The goal is to create on-chain markets that support both pooled lending and direct lending between users. In pooled markets, users will deposit assets into shared liquidity pools and earn yields that adjust based on borrowing demand and interest rate models. In direct markets, borrowers will secure loans with collateral and match with lenders using flexible loan structures.

This dual approach aims to support both passive lenders and users with more specific borrowing needs. Collateral rules, liquidation mechanics, and Loan to Value ratios are part of the system to protect liquidity and maintain solvency during market volatility. Stablecoins will also be integrated to support lending and borrowing without exposing repayment to price fluctuations.

Alongside protocol development, participation in MUTM has continued to expand. Mutuum Finance has raised more than $19.7 million and has attracted over 18,800 holders as of the latest figures. These totals have grown phase by phase as the protocol advanced through its roadmap and prepared for deployment milestones.

300% Growth Since Early 2025

The MUTM token is being distributed through a phased presale rather than a direct exchange listing. This means pricing increases as supply batches are sold. The sale opened in early 2025 at a price of $0.01, and allocation moved through the stages as buyers entered. Mutuum Finance is now in Phase 7, with MUTM priced near $0.04.

This reflects roughly a 300% increase from the earliest stage of the sale. Participants in the first tier secured the lowest pricing, followed by gradual price adjustments at each phase. This structured system has kept participation steady rather than concentrated in a short window. It has also allowed holders to set cost basis positions before the protocol becomes operational.

To support daily participation, Mutuum Finance operates a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top buyer of the day with $500 in MUTM. This mechanic has helped maintain consistent activity even during periods when the broader crypto market slowed. The leaderboard has also created ongoing visibility around the token sale without requiring promotional spikes or hype events.





Token Supply and Accessibility

In addition to funding totals, distribution data has become a focal point for participants. The total supply of MUTM is fixed at 4 billion tokens. From this supply, 45.5% has been allocated for the structured presale. Out of that allocation, more than 825 million tokens have already been purchased by participants.

Because of this design, the sale reflects genuine distribution rather than short-term mining, farming, or staking. Tokens move into holder wallets and do not circulate back into liquidity pools until later in the protocol lifecycle when lending markets open. This differs from many token launches in previous cycles where tokens moved rapidly between reward pools and exchanges before any product was live.

Mutuum Finance also supports card payments, which broadens access for those who do not already hold cryptocurrency. This access layer has been one of the features noted by participants because it allows entry without requiring complicated wallet transfers or conversions. Combined with the leaderboard system, it has kept the presale active across multiple regions and user profiles.

V1 Launch and Roadmap Phase 2 Positioning

Another development that has shaped visibility around Mutuum Finance is its advancement into Roadmap Phase 2. The project confirmed that the V1 protocol will launch on the Sepolia testnet before mainnet. This first version will activate the lending and borrowing infrastructure, including collateral posting, interest rate engines, liquidation logic, and oracle price feeds for risk calculations.

Roadmap Phase 2 represents the transition from design and documentation into live testing and user interaction. It is also the point at which on-chain data begins to matter. Lending protocols cannot operate on speculative narrative alone. They require accurate pricing, stable collateral, reliable liquidations, and predictable borrower behavior. Phase 2 is where these features are expected to be tested for the first time in a controlled environment.

With funding above $19 million, more than 18,000 holders, a structured token distribution model, and an upcoming V1 deployment, Mutuum Finance has entered a new position within the DeFi crypto segment. While many tokens promote roadmaps before releasing core features, Mutuum Finance has moved into its execution phase while continuing to distribute supply ahead of full launch.