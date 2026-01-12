Safe-Pro USA to Showcase New NIJ 0101.07 Government Certification-Ready High Performance Body Armor Plates & Innovative RAPID Series Ballistic Shield at SHOT Show 2026

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense and security solutions, announced today that its Florida based wholly owned ballistics protection unit, Safe-Pro USA LLC (Safe-Pro USA) will be exhibiting at the upcoming SHOT Show 2026 scheduled to take place from January 20-23, 2026, at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Safe-Pro USA will be exhibiting at the Venetian Expo Level 1 in booth #41653 as it highlights its plans to increase its current product portfolio available for purchase by Federal, State and Local government customers and agencies under a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) .

The Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade ShowSM (SHOT Show®) is one of the largest of its kind events for target shooting, hunting, outdoor recreation and law enforcement. The annual event, attracting more than 55,000 industry professionals from around the world, serves as a premier platform to showcase new products, engage in educational sessions, and forge valuable connections. At SHOT Show 2026, Safe-Pro USA will be showcasing its latest generation of Made in the USA high performance, ultra-lightweight and ultra-thin hard armor plates which are currently undergoing certification testing by the U.S Department of Justice (DOJ) National Institute of Justice (NIJ) for compliance with NIJ 0101.07, the latest ballistic standard. Additionally, Safe-Pro USA will be debuting its new RAPID series shield, a quick response, lighter weight law enforcement patrol-focused solution which is smaller and more mobile making it ideal for use in smaller spaces or in high-risk traffic stop situations. Attendance at the SHOT Show is one of a number of initiatives Safe-Pro USA is undertaking as it expands sales, marketing and product development activities in response to increasing global demand for high performance, American-made ballistic protection solutions.

“We are excited to unveil our next-gen ballistic protective solutions at the SHOT Show, one of the industry’s most widely attended events where we have a great opportunity to engage with existing and prospective Government customers who can access our GSA contract vehicle,” said Dan Erdberg CEO Safe Pro Group. “2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Safe Pro as we seek to expand our product portfolio highlighted by our advanced Artificial Intelligence and computer vision technology and the introduction of multiple NIJ 0101.07-certified ballistic protection products, all solutions uniquely designed to protect those who protect us all.”

Safe-Pro USA, a HUBZone-certified small business , is a specialist in the manufacturer of ultra-premium bullet and blast resistant protection equipment utilized by domestic and international customers in the military, law enforcement, and humanitarian/peacekeeping markets. It has more than 30 years of combined experience in the U.S. defense industry with a proven expertise and strength in the design, engineering, and manufacture of advanced armor composites. Safe-Pro USA offers a full array of bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment including complete Explosive Ordnance Disposal Systems, demining aprons and bomb blankets, body armor, and ballistic plates.

To learn more about Safe-Pro USA, visit it on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X. For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding the ability to develop, certify and sell new ballistic products, commercialize new artificial intelligence solutions, the success of sales, marketing and business development strategies and its ability to secure new customers. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

