NIMA Partners Introduces the Next-Generation NIMA Gluten Sensor with 99% Accuracy Across All Major Gluten Sources

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIMA Partners, Inc. today unveiled the next generation of its NIMA™ Gluten Sensor, the first handheld gluten detection device reengineered for faster, more dependable results. The smart device sets a new standard as the only portable solution capable of identifying all major gluten sources (wheat, barley, and rye) down to 10 ppm with 99% accuracy, as confirmed through independent third-party laboratory testing.

“People with celiac deserve meals that feel safe, not stressful,” said Mike Glick, CEO of NIMA Partners. “With new ownership and leadership, we rebuilt NIMA from the ground up to offer dependable support whenever people need it — at any meal, any time, anywhere. That reassurance makes a real difference in everyday life, from dinner with family to lunch with friends to that birthday party. Everyone should have the freedom to enjoy their food with confidence and feel genuinely included at the table.”

Celiac disease affects more than three million people in the U.S. and is recognized as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). With no cure, and a strict gluten-free diet as the only treatment, even trace exposure can lead to severe symptoms, days of recovery, missed work, and ongoing anxiety around eating. And since “gluten-free” products can still contain gluten up to 20 parts per million under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, packaged foods and restaurant meals aren’t always risk-free.

NIMA is designed to reduce that burden, giving people a clearer, more reliable way to navigate food without fear or second-guessing.

“When you have celiac disease, it’s hard to know what’s truly safe to eat. Hidden sources or cross-contamination can show up anywhere,” said Kamiah Gibson, a volleyball player at The Ohio State University. “NIMA lets me check my food discreetly and quickly, without stepping away or feeling like I’m doing a science experiment at the table. It’s given me confidence to enjoy meals and stay healthy, which is so important as a college athlete.”

The next-generation NIMA system features a reengineered sensor and upgraded single-use capsules designed to work together as a fast, highly accurate food safety testing platform. Consumers simply add a small sample of food to the device, and the capsule functions as a miniaturized automated lab — grinding and mixing the sample and running the test using NIMA’s proprietary antibodies. Enhanced camera and illumination technology inside the sensor read even the faintest pink lines on the internal test strip and translate them into a clear smiley face or wheat symbol on the digital display, ensuring an unmistakable result that’s easy to interpret at a glance.

The NIMA Gluten Sensor connects to the NIMA Now™ mobile app, where results are automatically saved, organized, and synced to the cloud. Users can track their test history, record foods or restaurants that triggered gluten exposure, and build a personalized log of safe options.

NIMA’s performance was independently validated by BIA Diagnostics — the leading allergen-testing lab that verifies gluten-free foods — confirming the device performs to rigorous food-testing standards across multiple real-world food types. Every sensor and capsule is manufactured in ISO 13485–certified facilities, ensuring the same medical-grade quality standards used for diagnostic-level devices.

About NIMA Partners, Inc.

NIMA Partners, Inc. is dedicated to helping people with celiac disease and gluten intolerance feel safer, more confident, and included around food. The company develops smart, consumer-friendly food testing technology designed to make everyday eating safer, simpler, and more inclusive. With a commitment to scientific rigor and user-centered design, NIMA Partners is reinventing what it means to navigate a gluten-free life. For more information, visit NIMAnow.com or contact us at info@nimanow.com .

