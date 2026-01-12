Hylaine Appoints Former NTT DATA Executive Doug Hautop as President

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hylaine, a values-first technology consulting firm, today announced that Doug Hautop has joined the company as president, reporting to company Founder and CEO Adam Boitnott. In this new position, Hautop will lead and execute the firm’s growth strategy.

This executive hire is the latest in a series of moves that the company has made implementing its new strategy, which includes growing its workforce by 50% within a year, and expanding the depth and breadth of its Advisory, Data & AI, Application Development, Cloud, and Delivery services to better serve Fortune 1000 companies in banking, insurance, healthcare, and life sciences.





Hautop brings 20+ years of experience and leadership expertise in the technology consulting industry to Hylaine. Prior to joining the firm, Hautop spent 13 years at NTT DATA where he filled several key roles including Banking & Financial Services Industry President across North America, Senior Vice President Market Segment Leader and Vice President & Executive Client Partner. He held profit & loss responsibility for a $550 million portfolio including some of the world’s leading banks and financial services institutions, served as a senior C-suite relationship lead for flagship clients and strategic ecosystem partners, and led teams of over 5,000 globally. His consulting career began at Accenture, then progressed to North Highland, IBM, and Carlisle & Gallagher Consulting Group.

Hautop is a graduate of North Carolina State University where he received a B.S. degree in Management and Finance. He is a long-time Charlotte resident, and he actively supports the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization founded in the wake of 9/11 to help fallen and catastrophically injured first responders, military heroes and their families.

“I am thrilled to welcome Doug to Hylaine’s leadership team as I’ve admired his ability to drive intentional growth while building strong people-centered organizations,” said Adam Boitnott, Hylaine Founder and CEO. “Doug will play a pivotal role in taking Hylaine’s business to the next level while upholding our values-first approach for clients.”

Hautop adds, “Hylaine stood out to me because of its mission to value true partnerships over transactions, and do what’s right for clients over what’s easy. I’m excited to work with the entire Hylaine team to activate new growth philosophies, build long-lasting client partnerships, and deliver innovative industry-specific technology solutions that drive measurable results for our clients.”

Hylaine Growth Update

Since unveiling the company’s bold and strategic brand positioning last fall, Hylaine has grown its workforce by 15%, adding jobs across the U.S. Southeast and Midwest while redefining values-led leadership in tech consulting.

Hylaine will continue to hire this year across its strategic U.S. hubs: Charlotte, NC to Raleigh, NC, Atlanta, GA, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, and Indianapolis, IN. Open positions include leadership roles, industry subject matter experts in banking, insurance, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as technical consulting positions.

One of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., with triple-digit growth—a 216% revenue increase over the past three years—Hylaine earned its 4th consecutive spot on the Inc. 5000, ranking #2,003 in 2025.

About Hylaine

Hylaine is a values-first technology consulting firm that stands for partnerships over transactions, doing what’s right over what’s easy, honesty without exception—no bait and switch—ever, and transparency in everything. We help Fortune 1000 and high-growth enterprises solve problems like outdated tech systems, slow software delivery and time-to-market, and data that’s unreliable or scattered. We modernize systems, accelerate software delivery, and drive data accuracy to use AI effectively—and realize extraordinary results.

We’re trusted in regulated, data-intensive industries—especially in banking, insurance, healthcare, and life sciences—where compliance, performance, and scalability are non-negotiable. Founded in 2017, Hylaine is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, operates across 5 U.S. regional hubs, and has earned a reputation as a true partner aligned to its clients’ success.

