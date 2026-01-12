SecureTech Successfully Completes Share Reduction Program

Achieves Target Goal of 17 Million Shares Outstanding

Roseville, Minnesota, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH), a pioneering technology company advancing artificial intelligence, industrial 3D printing and manufacturing technologies, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure solutions, is excited to announce the successful completion of its Share Reduction Program launched in early 2025.

The program was carried out in three phases:

Phase 1: 43,100,000 shares of common stock were canceled, reducing the total share count by approximately 55%.

Phase 2: Another 4,000,000 shares were canceled.

Final Phase: 14,300,000 more shares were canceled, reducing the total number of issued and outstanding shares by an additional 46%.

Following the completion of all phases, SecureTech now has 17,077,368 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

J. Scott Sitra, President and CEO of SecureTech, stated, “Today marks a defining milestone in SecureTech’s forward momentum. In just one year, we reduced our outstanding shares by approximately 61 million, underscoring the disciplined, deliberate approach we are taking to build long-term value. This is the result of focused execution and a team that is fully aligned on strengthening the foundation of the company.”

Mr. Sitra continued, “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished and grateful for the continued trust of our shareholders. We believe the progress made over the past year positions SecureTech in a place of strength as we continue executing on our strategic priorities, including preparing us for NASDAQ uplisting soon.”

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH) is a pioneering technology company advancing artificial intelligence, industrial 3D printing, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructures. Its portfolio includes AI UltraProd, a leader in AI-driven 3D industrial manufacturing; Piranha Blockchain, a developer of cutting-edge Web3 security, blockchain architecture, digital asset reserves, and cybersecurity systems; and Top Kontrol, the only patented anti-theft and anti-carjacking system that can automatically stop a carjacking without requiring any driver action. SecureTech is committed to developing transformative solutions that address real-world challenges.

