Defense Spending Is Accelerating the Commercialization of Quantum Computing

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Quantum computing is moving from the lab into real-world military use, and defense organizations are paying close attention. Unlike traditional computing, quantum systems can process extraordinarily complex variables at once, which is highly relevant for modern military operations. Applications range from faster mission planning and logistics optimization to next-generation secure communications and advanced sensing. For defense leaders, the appeal is straightforward: quantum technologies have the potential to deliver faster decisions, stronger security, and operational advantages in environments where speed and information superiority matter most, leading to opportunity for active companies such as VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).

For investors, this transition is starting to show up in revenue forecasts. Industry analysts expect the global quantum computing market to generate around $2 billion in revenue in 2026, with aerospace and defense representing one of the earliest and most durable sources of demand. Military and government contracts are increasingly focused on quantum-enabled cybersecurity, encryption, navigation, and intelligence applications, areas that typically come with long contract durations and stable funding. As pilot programs evolve into deployment-scale projects, defense spending is expected to account for a meaningful and growing share of overall quantum industry revenues.

Looking ahead, defense spending could act as a stabilizing backbone for the broader quantum computing sector. Governments tend to invest early in strategic technologies and sustain funding over multi-year cycles, which reduces volatility for suppliers and creates visibility for long-term growth. As quantum hardware matures and software layers become more usable, military applications are likely to expand beyond experimentation into operational systems. For investors, quantum computing in military operations represents a rare combination of frontier technology, national security priority, and a clear revenue runway heading into and beyond 2026.

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Announces Formation of Technology Platform Joint Venture to Propel Defense, Secure Systems, and Quantum-Enhanced IP Leadership - New Joint Venture Creates a Strategic Operating Platform Seeking to Expand VisionWave’s Intellectual Property Footprint and Execution Capabilities - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”) a defense technology and advanced systems company focused on secure architectures, artificial intelligence, autonomous operations, and computational acceleration, announced today the formation of a strategic joint venture platform designed seeking to expand VisionWave’s intellectual property and technology execution capabilities.

This joint venture (the “JV LLC”), to be formed as a Nevada limited liability company, represents a pivotal strategic milestone for VisionWave — creating a dedicated operating platform with the goal of accelerating the development, integration, and commercialization of high-security electronic design automation (EDA), real-time systems, and defense-grade technologies.

The JV is material to VisionWave’s strategic roadmap because of its ability to support the continued development and potential commercialization of certain of the Company’s technologies.

Strategic Value Creation Through Expanded Technology Footprint - VisionWave’s emerging defense technology leadership is anchored in a growing portfolio of proprietary systems, including real-time autonomous frameworks, RF imaging, super-resolution radar, and edge-AI platforms — innovations designed for real-world battlefield and secure infrastructure applications.

The newly formed JV platform will serve as a centralized execution engine for integrating and scaling certain technologies, enabling:

Expanded deployment of VisionWave-driven innovation in defense and regulated sectors,

Deeper integration of proprietary IP into mission-critical systems, and

Accelerated adoption models through a unified platform strategy.





The platform is further strengthened by the assignment of an existing, executed commercial engagement with a major Israeli financial institution into the JV structure at inception, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

QuantumSpeed™ Enhances Platform Capability and Future Project Expansion - A core strategic driver of the JV is VisionWave’s acquisition of QuantumSpeed™, its proprietary computational acceleration engine that the Company believes can enhance certain computational applications.

The ability to embed QuantumSpeed™ into the JV platform was a strategic consideration underlying the joint venture agreement, as the parties believe this positions the JV to pursue additional opportunities.

Leadership Perspective - “This joint venture establishes a foundational technology execution platform that supports the Company’s ongoing technology development efforts” said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave Holdings.

Mr. Davis continued, “By creating a vehicle where we can unify intellectual property, with the goal of enhancing performance through QuantumSpeed™, and pursue mission-critical opportunities with precision and scale, it is our goal and intention to unlock a strategic lever for long-term growth.” Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the tech/quantum computing industries include:

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), the world’s leading quantum company, recently announced an expanded agreement with QuantumBasel, the quantum initiative of uptownBasel, Switzerland’s innovation campus. The extended contract grants QuantumBasel ownership of its existing IonQ Forte Enterprise system and secures ownership of a next-generation Tempo system.

This new agreement brings the total deal value of the QuantumBasel and IonQ partnership to over $60 million and extends IonQ’s on-site presence in Switzerland four more years, continuing through 2029. QuantumBasel is IonQ’s official Innovation Center in Europe, serving as a hub for European industry, academia, and research institutions to explore practical quantum computing applications and access IonQ’s latest enterprise-grade systems.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leader in defense, national security and global markets, recently expressed strong support for President Trump’s announcement of policies that prioritize reinvestment in national defense capabilities over stock buybacks by defense contractors.

Kratos has long operated under a fundamentally different capital allocation philosophy than much of the publicly traded defense market. The company does not have a practice of conducting stock buybacks or paying dividends, choosing instead to reinvest capital directly into the development, production, and fielding of affordable, mission-ready technologies for the warfighter.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, recently announced that it is revising its roadmap and adjusting the date for general availability of its 108-qubit quantum computing system, Cepheus™-1-108Q. Cepheus-1-108Q is now expected to reach general availability around the end of the first quarter of 2026.

“While we are making strong progress with Cepheus-1-108Q, we are taking more time to test and optimize the system to ensure the performance is up to our standards,” says Rigetti CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni. “We have a clear understanding of what we need to do to achieve 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity, and are well on our way. Building higher qubit count systems can uncover new challenges. We encountered complexities with our tunable couplers and have decided to run another iteration of our chip to further optimize the system and improve fidelity.”

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) (dba, EagleNXT), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, has successfully completed the delivery and customer acceptance of a comprehensive package of spare parts for the 20 eBee VISION drone systems previously supplied to a major customer in the United Arab Emirates.

This follow-on delivery was facilitated with the support of EagleNXT’s in-country partner, The Drone Centre, a FEDS company. This delivery underscores EagleNXT’s commitment to long-term customer support and reinforces the Company’s expanding presence in the global public safety and security sector by ensuring uninterrupted operational capability for the UAE’s advanced eBee VISION platforms.

“We pride ourselves on working with our customers to help them meet their operational needs, reaching beyond delivery, supporting and sustaining them as they move into day-to-day operations,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT.

