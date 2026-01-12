Mixie Technologies, Inc. (PHCG) Announces CES Picks Award Recognition for HoloTwin LLC

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), formerly known as Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (“Mixie”, “Mixie Technologies”, or the “Company”), today announced that HoloTwin LLC (“HoloTwin”) has been named a winner of the prestigious TechRadar Pro CES Picks Award 2026 in the category of Enterprise and Smart Infrastructure Innovation.

The TechRadar CES Picks Award follows Mixie’s previously disclosed acquisition of a minority ownership interest in HoloTwin and reflects the Company’s strategy of investing in scalable, AI-enabled software platforms that address real operational challenges across enterprise and infrastructure markets.

About CES and the CES Picks Awards

CES is one of the world’s largest and most influential technology exhibitions, bringing together global technology companies, investors, media, and industry leaders to showcase emerging innovations across consumer, enterprise, and industrial technology. Each year, products exhibited at CES are evaluated by independent editorial teams for innovation, impact, and real-world applicability.

The CES Picks Awards, organized by TechRadar Pro and Future plc, distinguish products that demonstrate meaningful advancement in technology and practical value for businesses. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts and editors and are featured across TechRadar Pro’s editorial coverage, newsletters, and digital channels.

According to the CES Picks Awards editorial team, the program recognizes, “innovative new technology that can truly help businesses of all sizes across various industries”, highlighting products that combine technical excellence with operational relevance.

Strategic Significance of the Award

HoloTwin was recognized by TechRadar for its ability to unify complex, multi-vendor infrastructure into a single operational control layer, enabling organizations to reduce downtime, improve collaboration, and better manage environments built from disparate systems.

“This award provides independent recognition of the technology underlying our investment in HoloTwin,” said Richard Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, “Enterprises and infrastructure operators increasingly struggle with fragmented systems and operational silos. HoloTwin directly addresses that problem, and the recognition from TechRadar Pro reinforces our view that this technology has relevance across multiple industries and use cases. We believe this award highlights the importance of reducing operational fragmentation rather than introducing additional complexity.”

“Most organizations do not struggle because they lack data, but because their data sits across disconnected systems,” said Teodros Gessesse, Co-Founder of HoloTwin and Strategic Advisor to Mixie Technologies, “HoloTwin was built to reduce fragmentation by providing a single operational view across vendors, domains, and teams. TechRadar’s recognition at CES confirms that simplifying infrastructure operations is a meaningful and timely problem to solve, and reflects the platform’s focus on real-world operational usability.”

“HoloTwin combines AI with a real-time digital twin so teams can identify issues earlier and coordinate response faster across systems that were never designed to work together,” said Darshan Sedani, Co-Founder of HoloTwin and Strategic Advisor to Mixie Technologies, “This award reflects the importance of technology designed to function under real operational conditions rather than theoretical models.”

Strategic Context of the Investment

Mixie Technologies recently acquired its interest in HoloTwin as part of its broader strategy to assemble a portfolio of platform-based software solutions focused on AI-driven operational intelligence, digital twins, and immersive enterprise interfaces. The Company believes HoloTwin’s technology complements its existing intellectual property portfolio and partner-centric commercialization model across infrastructure, energy, security, networking, and large-scale facility environments.

There can be no assurance that the anticipated benefits of the investment or future integration efforts will be fully realized. Mixie Technologies will continue to evaluate opportunities to integrate and expand its technology portfolio while managing execution, market, and operational risks.

As a CES Picks Award winner, HoloTwin is expected to be featured across TechRadar Pro editorial coverage, newsletters, and other promotional channels in the coming weeks.

About Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: PHCG)

Mixie Technologies, Inc. is a technology-centered company developing platform-based, AI-enabled solutions that support scalable, recurring revenue models across multiple sectors. Through its strategic investments in its portfolio companies, the Company operates a unified technology ecosystem spanning digital twin architecture, spatial interfaces, AI-assisted analytics, immersive visualization, and infrastructure intelligence platforms. Mixie Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. and continues to trade under the ticker symbol PHCG.

About HoloTwin LLC

HoloTwin develops digital twin visualization software that organizes operational data from networks, sensors, building systems, infrastructure components, and IoT devices into a unified viewing environment. The platform supports customers across telecommunications, real estate, healthcare, utilities, industrial operations, and large venue environments.

HoloTwin Website: https://holotwin.co/

HoloTwin Product Video: https://youtu.be/OP72AGNPIQQ?si=VxA3XgvWA5TL2hL0

HoloTwin Platform Video: https://youtu.be/uosxOrL62oU?si=n1vbXKRd5BC_Rhae

