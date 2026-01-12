AlphaTON Capital Closes $46M AI Infrastructure Expansion to Address Significant Market Demands for Confidential Compute

New York, NY, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp ( NASDAQ: ATON ), the world's leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users, today reports the signing and closing of a strategic $46 million AI compute infrastructure deal, adding 576 NVIDIA B300 chips, a half cluster, to its books. This deployment, scheduled for delivery next month in February, is projected to deliver a 27% IRR, 282% ROI, and a Net Present Value of $11 million, building on AlphaTON’s existing $20 million in assets on its balance sheet.

AlphaTON is pioneering a new category in artificial intelligence: providing privacy-preserving, decentralized AI infrastructure deployed at scale through its integration with Telegram's ecosystem and Cocoon AI's groundbreaking confidential compute network.

AlphaTON is providing a full-stack, vertically integrated approach to data sovereignty and privacy-centric AI technologies, positioning itself at the intersection of three major trends:

$7 trillion AI infrastructure market buildout; Global shift toward privacy and data ownership rights, and The rise of decentralized computing networks.

$46M Sovereign GPU Cluster: The AI Infrastructure Opportunity

AlphaTON's next growth initiative, a 576 NVIDIA B300 chip half-cluster, will be the company’s first large-scale confidential compute deployment to address a critical market gap: AI workloads that cannot be run on Big Tech infrastructure due to privacy, sovereignty, or data protection constraints. AlphaTON aims to provide accessibility to privacy-centric market alternatives.



The project is structured with $4 million already paid by AlphaTON to close the deal with cash from its balance sheet, $32.7 million of closed non-recourse debt financing, and an additional $9.3M in equity across small installments paid by AlphaTON ahead of delivery in February and full deployment in March. The structure provides conservative financial leverage with manageable risk, with a two-month grace period for installation, meaning no debt or interest payments are due until after the B300s are installed and revenue-producing from March onward.

Projected Economics Highlight:

Project IRR: 27%

27% Net Present Value: $11.04 million

$11.04 million Equity Multiple: 3.82x

3.82x Total Project ROI: 282%

282% Cash Returned: $53.6 million over 5 years

The 576 B300s will be hosted at AtNorth's sustainable, 100% hydroelectric-powered data center in Sweden, leveraging some of the world's lowest-cost, cleanest energy. Managed services will be provided by CUDO Compute and SNET Energy Ltd, with financing arranged by Vertical Data and LEAP.

The Privacy-First AI Infrastructure Thesis

Big Tech's dominance of AI infrastructure creates an existential conflict: all big tech companies control the data input by clients, and the usage and monetization of that data. For enterprises, governments, and individuals that require data sovereignty—whether for regulatory compliance, competitive protection, or ethical principles—there has been no large-scale alternative in the market.

AlphaTON solves this through vertical integration:

Hardware Layer: Sovereign GPU clusters owned and controlled outside Big Tech's ecosystem Network Layer: Cocoon AI's decentralized, privacy-preserving, confidential compute network delivering AI inference services without data collection Distribution Layer: Telegram's 1+ billion users providing unprecedented reach for privacy-first AI applications

"We are contributing confidential compute power to the world's largest privacy-preserving AI network," Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON, stated. "Cocoon provides compute that isn't owned or monitored by Big Tech. A privacy-first network where users maintain sovereignty over their data. This is not a philosophical position, it's a trillion-dollar market requirement that AlphaTON is uniquely positioned to capture."

"While the broader market remains volatile, AlphaTON has systematically de-risked our capital structure by adding physical compute assets, strategic partnerships, and revenue-generating infrastructure," said Enzo Villani, CIO of AlphaTON Capital. "Our balance sheet today represents not just capital preservation, but offensive positioning for the AI infrastructure supercycle ahead."

One of the Largest Growing Markets

Recent market dynamics have transformed AI infrastructure from a speculative sector into a systemic economic necessity. Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, Oracle, and other hyperscalers spent over $400 billion on AI infrastructure in 2025 and are projected to spend over $600 billion in cumulative AI capital expenditures in 2026. The U.S. government views this as a national priority, taking a 10% stake in Intel to ensure domestic semiconductor supremacy and to send a clear message: AI infrastructure has become critical national infrastructure.

Analysts agree that global data center capacity must nearly triple by 2030, requiring up to $7 trillion in investment, with 70% of new demand driven by AI workloads. AlphaTON is building for the future by securing advanced chip allocations and data center agreements in a variety of jurisdictions to ensure continued scaled deployments of infrastructure investments that benefit from this macro tailwind while simultaneously offering differentiation through its privacy-first positioning.

Update from Former Market Announcements

On November 26, 2025, AlphaTON announced it had entered into agreements to acquire a cluster of 1,000+ NVIDIA B200 GPUs. This set of agreements to purchase a half-cluster of 576 NVIDIA B300 GPUs supersedes the prior agreements. 576 NVIDIA B300s will be AlphaTON Capital’s first larger-scale deployment, in partnership with AtNorth, SNET Energy Ltd., CUDO Compute, Vertical Data and LEAP. This builds upon AlphaTON’s current pilot deployments of 8 NVIDIA H200s, 8 NVIDIA B200s and 16 NVIDIA B300s in process with Atlantic AI. Since the launch of Telegram’s Cocoon AI on November 30, 2025, AlphaTON has started earning revenues on Cocoon for its AI inference processing and now has enough data to scale.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users while managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.



AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or AlphaTON's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the development and adoption of AI technologies, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments, technical challenges in infrastructure deployment, and general economic conditions. AlphaTON undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.