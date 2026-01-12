MISSION, Kan., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Whether you’re tailgating with friends or hosting a watch party at home, every football fan needs a game plan to crunch, dip and cheer their way through opening kickoff, halftime and right down to the final play of the game.

Some of the best game day grub is hearty and savory but adding layers of flavor and texture can take recipes to the next level. For example, these Burger Bowls feature all the classic ingredients of a great burger, just without the bun. A tasty option for gluten-free guests or those who are cutting carbs, the bowls are made with Dandy Iceberg Lettuce from Duda Farm Fresh Foods, which boasts a legacy of quality, innovation and consistency in fresh produce cultivation since 1926.





Pulled pork, another tailgating treasure, gets an instant upgrade with the crunch of a fresh coleslaw topper and zesty pickled celery and jalapenos on the side. The winning play is to use crisp, fresh celery for the best flavors and a satisfying crunch with every bite. Since celery is 95% water and high in fiber, it leaves fans feeling comfortably full and ready to root for their favorite team.

This season, keep your snacks fresh and healthy while winning prizes like product coupons and gift cards to stock up for the next game through the Dip It to Win It Sw e epstakes . Visit duda f resh.com to learn more and find additional game day recipes.

Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Pickled Celery a nd Jalapenos

Recipe courtesy of The Adventure Bite

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 hours

Servings: 9-10

4 1/2 pounds pork shoulder or Boston butt 26 ounces sweet and spicy barbecue sauce 1/2 tablespoon garlic 1/2 tablespoon fresh cracked black pepper fresh sandwich buns Dandy C elery , cut and pickled jalapenos coleslaw (optional) potato salad (optional) baked beans (optional)

Place pork in slow cooker.

Mix barbecue sauce, garlic and pepper. Pour over pork shoulder.

Cook on low 8 1/2-10 hours or high 6-7 hours.

Shred meat and serve on buns with pickled celery and jalapenos. Top with coleslaw, if desired. Serve with potato salad or baked beans, if desired.

Burger Bo w ls

Recipe courtesy of Casa de Crews

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

Burger Bowls:

2 cups French fries, homemade or frozen 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 small yellow onion, diced 1 pound ground beef or ground turkey 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon black pepper Dandy Icebe rg Lettuce , shredded 2-3 Roma tomatoes, diced pickle chips or spears, chopped cheddar cheese, shredded





Burger Sauce:

1/3 cup mayonnaise 2 tablespoons ketchup 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard or yellow mustard 1 tablespoon pickle juice 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

To make burger bowls: Cook French fries according to package directions.

In medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil. Add onion and saute until translucent, 5-7 minutes. Add ground beef to skillet, breaking up meat with spatula. Add Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper; brown until cooked through. Drain and discard excess liquid and grease.

To make burger sauce: In jar, mix mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, pickle juice, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, garlic powder and paprika well to combine.

Assemble bowls with layer of shredded lettuce, 3-4 ounces ground beef, diced tomatoes, pickles, cheddar cheese and 1/2 cup fries.

Drizzle with burger sauce and mix well.

Tip: Burger sauce can be made in advance and stored in refrigerator in jar with airtight lid.

