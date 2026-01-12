New York, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can what you eat impact your brain health? The newest frontier in psychiatry is understanding how the healthy bacteria in the human gut (“the microbiome”) protect against inflammation in the body and brain. Inflammation of the brain’s memory structure, the hippocampus, is well associated with psychosis. Lifestyle choices and health conditions can alter the composition of the gut microbiome, especially diet, which has been found to impact the hippocampus. Diet has implications for understanding the origins of severe mental disorders, with improved diet presenting pathways to treat disorders. This talk concerns the gut and oral microbiome and diet, and also describes circulating inflammatory molecules and the autonomic nervous system, which link the gut to the brain.

Delores Malaspina, M.D., M.S., MSPH, Director of the Psychosis Program at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, will present this work in an upcoming BBRF-hosted webinar, “The Gut-Brain Axis and Psychosis,” on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Dr. Malaspina is the recipient of a BBRF 2007 Distinguished Investigator Grant, a 2001 Independent Investigator Grant, and two Young Investigator Grants. The session will be hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

Register Now to learn how gut health and diet may influence brain inflammation, psychosis, and new approaches to treatment.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $475 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachments