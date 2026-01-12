Jason Hardebeck Assumes Role as Chief Technology Officer

Sparks, Maryland, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc., a 100% employee-owned engineering, consulting, and construction firm, is pleased to announce Jason Hardebeck has joined the firm as Chief Technology Officer.

Having previously served as an external member on KCI’s Board of Directors, Hardebeck will step into his new position by leading the firm’s technology strategy and integration. His responsibilities will include overseeing enterprise systems and business processes, guiding sector-specific technology and artificial intelligence initiatives, and directing the digital transformation office, the innovation incubator, and the technology sharing committee.

After starting his career as a commissioned officer in the United States Navy, Hardebeck pursued roles in operations, engineering, and business development across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, renewable energy, and technology. In 2000, he founded the social networking and membership management software company WhoGlue, which he guided from conception to an acquisition by Facebook. Afterward, he served in senior leadership positions across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, including Entrepreneur in Residence for the State of Maryland, Executive Director of both the Maryland Business Council and the Greater Baltimore Technology Council, and Managing Director at Dreamit Ventures. Hardebeck lead the development and operation of The Foundery, a Baltimore-based facility with a mission to democratize access to industrial-grade tools and training and support manufacturing startups. Recently, Hardebeck served as Director of the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Broadband and Digital Equity before joining global investment and management company Meridiam as Vice President, where he oversaw digital inclusion, grant funding, and decarbonization initiatives.

“With his experience serving on KCI’s Board of Directors, Jason brings a strong, established relationship with our senior leadership team and a comprehensive understanding of our operations,” said Christopher Griffith, PE, CCM, FCMAA, KCI's Chairman of the Board and CEO. “This background uniquely positions him to guide our technological strategy, drive innovation, and ensure our solutions continue to align with the firm’s vision and goals.”

Hardebeck earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Naval Academy and a master’s degree in business from Johns Hopkins University. He also qualified as a nuclear propulsion plant operator through the United States Navy Nuclear Power program.

Committed to STEM education and workforce development, Hardebeck supports the next generation of leaders through service and mentorship. He serves on the board of the Baltimore Bolts FIRST Robotics Team and has served as a mentor-in-residence at Johns Hopkins University and, co-chair of the Mayor’s Smarter City Task Force. He served on Congressman Ruppersberger’s Service Academy Nomination Committee for 20 years and leads alumni engagement as president of the Baltimore Chapter of the United States Naval Academy Alumni Association and a class officer for the Naval Academy Class of 1987. His public service has included roles as a commissioner on the Maryland Veterans Commission and a board member of the Maryland Global War on Terror Memorial Commission.

###

With sales in excess of $600 million in 2025, KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 100 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. Roughly 2,500 employee-owners support clients from more than 70 offices throughout the U.S. KCI offers environmental, water, transportation, telecommunications, technology, construction, facilities and land development services to government, institutional and private-sector clients. For more information, visit www.kci.com.

Attachment