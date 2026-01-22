KCI Acquires Daft-McCune-Walker

Sparks, Maryland, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc., a 100% employee-owned engineering, planning, and construction firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Daft-McCune-Walker (DMW), a Baltimore, Maryland-based company that provides multidisciplinary civil engineering, environmental science, land planning, landscape architecture, and surveying services.

Founded in 1970, DMW has built a five-decade legacy as a trusted partner in the metropolitan area, recognized for their innovative design solutions, ability to navigate complex regulatory environments, and long-standing relationships with local, state, and federal agencies. With a reputation for delivering timely and cost-effective solutions for a wide range of projects, including residential developments, mixed-use spaces, healthcare facilities, and educational campuses, DMW has supported prominent local clients such as the University of Maryland Medical Systems, The Keelty Company, Terra Nova Ventures, LLC, Edenwald Senior Living, The Howard Hughes Corporation, and Greenberg Gibbons Commercial, among others.

“DMW brings many years of expertise and a proven track record of delivering innovative and sustainable solutions,” said Nick Barrick, PE, LEED AP, KCI Service Line Leader. “Their depth of knowledge in civil site design, land planning, and environmental compliance strengthens our integrated capabilities and expands our ability to serve both public and private clients throughout Maryland and beyond.”

Lisa Gobrecht will lead the transition of more than 30 professionals to KCI. As President of DMW, she transformed the firm from a private sector land development consulting practice into a certified MBE/WBE all-inclusive company for civil engineering, land surveying, land planning and environmental compliance. Under her leadership, DMW continuously increased revenue by cultivating strategic relationships and delivering work for public agencies. Her strategic and financial leadership positioned the firm for long-term stability, diversification and sustained growth.

“Throughout DMW’s history, our team’s technical expertise and dedication to strategic problem-solving were key to the firm’s success,” said Gobrecht. “Becoming part of KCI marks an exciting opportunity for continued growth, allowing us to combine resources to deliver even greater value to clients while creating new opportunities for employees.”

DMW employees will continue to operate out of their existing offices in Towson and Frederick, Maryland.

